Catalin Cirjan sends message on Twitter after Arsenal deal

Shane Callaghan
A general view of the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.
The teenage wonderkid has signed pro terms at Arsenal.

Catalin Cirjan of Arsenal takes part in an Arsenal U18 training session at London Colney on July 08, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Catalin Cirjan has signed his very first professional contract at Arsenal.

The Romanian wonderkid joined the North London club this past summer and has now put pen to paper on a first pro deal at London Colney.

Cirjan, a 17-year-old attacker, has been impressing in Arsenal's Under-18 side since arriving in England in July, notching three assists in five starts for the youth team.

He took to Twitter recently to acknowledge the contract and here's how some fans responded on social media:

 

Cirjan, who joined from Viitorul Domnesti, is certainly an exciting talent and it'll be interesting to see how he develops over the next few years.

Well, one might think it's way too early to consider him for the first team, but Gabriel Martinelli's success is evidence of the fact that if you're good enough, you're old enough at Arsenal.

The Brazilian only turned 18 in June and has already taken the senior side by storm this season.

And Gunners fans will be hoping that Cirjan can do the same.

