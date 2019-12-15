Catalin Cirjan sends message on Twitter after Arsenal deal

The teenage wonderkid has signed pro terms at Arsenal.

Catalin Cirjan has signed his very first professional contract at Arsenal.

The Romanian wonderkid joined the North London club this past summer and has now put pen to paper on a first pro deal at London Colney.

Cirjan, a 17-year-old attacker, has been impressing in Arsenal's Under-18 side since arriving in England in July, notching three assists in five starts for the youth team.

He took to Twitter recently to acknowledge the contract and here's how some fans responded on social media:

I am happy to announce you that I have signed my first professional contract with Arsenal. I am so proud to be part of this wonderful family, it’s the place where I have always wanted to be ! pic.twitter.com/zkrJlbrBMU — Cirjan Catalin (@CirjanCatalin1) December 13, 2019

All the best mate!! Hoping it all works out for you! — M1Ö FC (@FcM1o) December 15, 2019

Chill Man yo gonna shine at @Arsenal — Die Hard Gunner (@itz_tj_jnr) December 13, 2019

The future is bright — King bjorn (@UsmanAlfa1) December 13, 2019

The hardwork starts here lad...let's have a successful journey to the top — CHRlS (@TCP_13) December 14, 2019

Welcome to the future, just be you and follow that great instinct you have and you'll be in the first team in no time. — Matthew Thompson (@Matthew08892363) December 14, 2019

Congrats! Hope you make it to the first team soon as possible man — Mahan (@MagnoliaTree2) December 14, 2019

Cirjan, who joined from Viitorul Domnesti, is certainly an exciting talent and it'll be interesting to see how he develops over the next few years.

Well, one might think it's way too early to consider him for the first team, but Gabriel Martinelli's success is evidence of the fact that if you're good enough, you're old enough at Arsenal.

The Brazilian only turned 18 in June and has already taken the senior side by storm this season.

And Gunners fans will be hoping that Cirjan can do the same.