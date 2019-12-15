Cardiff City boss Neil Harris comments on Leeds United display

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United drew with Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday.

Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has told Leeds Live that Leeds United were better than his side.

The Bluebirds came from three goals down to play out a 3-3 draw with Leeds away from home at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Welsh club also ended the match with 10 men due to the sending-off of Sean Morrison in the 86th minute.

Leeds were brilliant in the first half, but the visiting team managed to score thrice in the second period.

Cardiff manager Harris has praised his team, but he has admitted that Leeds were better, and has also suggested that it is not possible to close the gap between themselves and the Whites in the league table.

Harris told Leeds Live: “Firstly, Leeds are a very good side. We shot ourselves in the foot too many times by giving opportunities away. Fantastic home play in good areas.

“Hard because they were better than us. As bad as we were, I have to praise my players’ characters. Ability to come back and score the goals. Very happy with a point and the thought process of the team to come back.

When asked how to close the gap on Leeds, Harris said: “Look at their energy, their pace, their youthful energy in their side. We are not talking overnight fixes. We’re talking windows and time to adjust."

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, hosts Leeds had 69% of the possession, took 25 shots of which eight were on target, and earned 14 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Cardiff had 31% of the possession, took 10 shots of which three were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.