BBC's John Rankin salutes Steven Gerrard's Rangers tactics v Motherwell

The Ibrox boss guided Rangers to an important win this afternoon.

Pundit John Rankin has hailed the tactics of Steven Gerrard during today's Rangers win over Motherwell, feeling the decision to play more direct nullified the Steelmen's gameplan, speaking to BBC Scotland (15/12 live match page, 12:57).

The Gers emerged victorious from a fiery encounter away to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Subscribe

Goals from Nikola Katic and Alfredo Morelos were enough for the three points that keeps the pressure on Celtic at the top of the table.

Despite the old habit of not being clinical enough with chances came to the fore again, Rangers dominated large portions of the match and fully deserved their win.

Rankin felt that the tactics of Gerrard, different from what he expected, had a direct impact on the way the game played out.

As quoted by BBC Scotland (15/12 live match page, 12:57), he said: "It's not the game I expected coming to Fir Park.

"Rangers have had a more direct approach than I expected. The way Goldson and Katic have been playing takes the Motherwell players out of the game.

"I thought Motherwell would have been in their faces and trying to press the game. It is an intelligent formation from Rangers. They are going long and taking out the press."

Important victory

After losing to Celtic last week and drawing at home to Young Boys, it was hugely important that Rangers answered any questions of them today against Motherwell and they did just that.

The physicality of Motherwell can be hard to combat, but by utilising longer balls out of defence, the Ibrox side managed to nullify one of the big strengths of their game.

Rangers really could and should have won by a bigger margin, such were the opportunities that came their way.

However, going down to ten men for a portion of the second half, the away side also had to show professionalism to cope without Morelos.

On the immediate horizon now is a massive match away to Hibernian at Easter Road, under the Friday night lights of a live television fixture.