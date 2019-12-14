Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to Wesley display in Sheffield United defeat

Giuseppe Labellarte
Wesley Moraes of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Aston Villa striker once again played poorly as Dean Smith's charges returned to Villa Park empty handed.

Wesley Moraes of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to slam their side's lowly Premier League defeat on Saturday and, once again, Villa Park summer signing Wesley Moraes came under considerable criticism.

The £22.5million (Transfermarkt) summer signing arrived at Villa Park to much fanfare given his impressive scoring record at Club Brugge last season, but he has struggled in claret and blue, particularly in the last few weeks.

 

Against Sheffield United, Wesley first touched the ball in the opposition box in the 48th minute, firing an effort that found the side netting, and played far too deep to have an impact - Dean Smith ended up bringing Jonathan Kodjia on in his place in the 69th minute.

The 23-year-old has now gone nine games without a goal, with Villa slipping further into relegation trouble following John Fleck's matchwinning brace at Bramall Lane, and many Villa fans are running out of patience with him, as per the below social media reaction:

Villa currently have 15 points from 17 Premier League games, having lost their last three in a row, and up next for Smith and co is their League Cup clash with Liverpool at Villa Park.

Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry speaking to Aston Villa Manager \ Head Coach Dean Smith during the Sky Bet Championship between Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers at Villa Park on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch