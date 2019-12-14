Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to Wesley display in Sheffield United defeat

The Aston Villa striker once again played poorly as Dean Smith's charges returned to Villa Park empty handed.

A number of Aston Villa fans have taken to Twitter to slam their side's lowly Premier League defeat on Saturday and, once again, Villa Park summer signing Wesley Moraes came under considerable criticism.

The £22.5million (Transfermarkt) summer signing arrived at Villa Park to much fanfare given his impressive scoring record at Club Brugge last season, but he has struggled in claret and blue, particularly in the last few weeks.

Against Sheffield United, Wesley first touched the ball in the opposition box in the 48th minute, firing an effort that found the side netting, and played far too deep to have an impact - Dean Smith ended up bringing Jonathan Kodjia on in his place in the 69th minute.

The 23-year-old has now gone nine games without a goal, with Villa slipping further into relegation trouble following John Fleck's matchwinning brace at Bramall Lane, and many Villa fans are running out of patience with him, as per the below social media reaction:

Mcburnie has done more in 2 minutes than Wesley has in three games‍♂️ awful player. #AVFC #UTV — SimsAVFC (@AvfcSims) 14 December 2019

Wesley really is an embarrassment not only as a striker but also the way he falls over or throws himself to the floor from the slightest touch on him. Absolute garbage. #AVFC — Colin Roberts (@colin_roberts) 14 December 2019

Wesley is still on the pitch, incredible #avfc — Leigh O'Connell (@leigh_oconnell) 14 December 2019

Here’s my assessment from the game today and recent weeks.



McGinn needs a rest.

Wesley simply isn’t good enough. I get that he needs time but we need a striker in January to help. Jarrod Bowen for me.

Deano will keep us up. Big games over Christmas now. #avfc — Atif (@atif21) 14 December 2019

Sorry but this is the nail in the coffin for me. Dean Smiths blind faith in the Donkey called Wesley is costing us points. We cannot carry him anymore!



If Wesley is on the team sheet I’m not following. #wesleyout #avfc — Darryl Pitts (@darrylpitts) 14 December 2019

100% need to be going all out for another striker/winger, Wesley just can’t seem to get it done, doesn’t look good enough to lead the line on his own. Changes needed in January ⚽️ #AVFC — Nick Davis (@nickdavis9) 14 December 2019

If Smith wasn’t one of us, we’d be screaming for him to be gone. Jack is isolated on the left, Wesley is the worst signing in a long time & Mcginn looks like he needs a rest. Very worrying times #avfc — Jack Pick (@JackPickkk) 14 December 2019

I don’t think Villa did the homework on Wesley because if they did they would play to his strength. Wesley is a Brazilian Scott Hogan. #SHUAVL #avfc — Laith (@Laithmatic) 14 December 2019

Loan him out. Get someone useful who doesn't go down like he's been shot every challenge he loses. — Tee Khan (@TeeKhan84) 14 December 2019

That was so bad to watch!! Reminiscentof Bruce ball. Big changes are needed as is some actual effort and tactical awareness. Wesley is awful for the record #avfc — Emlyn Hall (@EmlynHall) 14 December 2019

Villa currently have 15 points from 17 Premier League games, having lost their last three in a row, and up next for Smith and co is their League Cup clash with Liverpool at Villa Park.