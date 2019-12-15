Predicted Arsenal XI v Manchester City

Freddie Ljungberg’s Arsenal will face Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways on Sunday when they take on Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

The Gunners will head into the match against Pep Guardiola’s side on the back of a 2-2 draw with Standard Liege away from home in Belgium in Europa League Group F.

Caretaker-manager Freddie Ljungberg is set to make a number of changes to the team and will field the best available players against City.

David Luiz did not have a good game on Thursday, and the former Chelsea defender is likely to be dropped, along with 22-year-old central defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Calum Chambers and Sokratis Papastathopoulos will be the two centre-back pairing, with Sead Kolasinac starting at left-back due to the injury to Kieran Tierney.

Lucas Torreira - who cost Arsenal £26 million in transfer fees, as reported by BBC Sport - is on the radar of Napoli, according to Il Mattino, but he is likely to partner Matteo Guendouzi in defensive midfield.

Gabriel Martinelli did not start on Thursday evening, but the 18-year-old forward did well after he came on as a substitute, and the forward could be given a start against City - quite a big call.

This is how Arsenal are likely to line up on Sunday: