Arsenal fans react to Mesut Ozil display against Manchester City

Mesut Ozil did not play well for Arsenal against Manchester City on Sunday.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mesut Ozil against Manchester City on Sunday evening.

Ozil was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against City at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder started the match and played for 59 minutes, as Freddie Ljungberg’s side suffered a defeat.

According to WhoScored, the German played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 89.7%, and took 48 touches.

Arsenal fans were not impressed with the display produced by the former Real Madrid star and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Ozil is so bad, especially at this level. Guen, I just feel for him. Too much, too soon. Asked to be a leader at AFC at his age - it's just ridiculous. — Jeff Leidig (@DenverGooner) December 15, 2019

Ozil. Shocking! — Stu Mac AFC (@StuartyMac07) December 15, 2019

Ozil been shocking take him off for Lacazette — Gally ™ (@AFCGally) December 15, 2019

What's happened to Mesut Ozil?



Has there ever been a bigger fall from grace as Mesut Ozil's had? #AFC — Ole Sort It Out (Neither Ole out Nor Ole in) (@SolskjaerTime) December 15, 2019

FFS Take #Ozil off and get 11 players on the pitch #afc — #NewChapter (@FutbolFan5) December 15, 2019

Ozil finito and has been for some time — Cian (@cian_afc) December 15, 2019

Emery ruined him — (@afcxmatt) December 15, 2019

I would honestly rather have James Ward-Prowse than Mesut Ozil — EwonAFC (@AfcEwon) December 15, 2019

No point denying it. Ozil is not at that level anymore. #afc — Wale 'flame' Bakare (@TheWaleBakare) December 15, 2019

Disappointing result

City are a much better and stronger team than Arsenal, and a win for the Citizens was always on the cards.

However, the way the Gunners simply collapsed in the first half must have been hugely disappointing to the fans.

The result means that Arsenal are now ninth in the Premier League table with 22 points from 17 matches, as many as seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.