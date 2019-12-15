Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Arsenal fans react to Mesut Ozil display against Manchester City

Subhankar Mondal
Referee Paul Tierney speaks to Mesut Ozil of Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mesut Ozil did not play well for Arsenal against Manchester City on Sunday.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal walks off after being subbed during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Mesut Ozil against Manchester City on Sunday evening.

Ozil was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against City at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder started the match and played for 59 minutes, as Freddie Ljungberg’s side suffered a defeat.

 

According to WhoScored, the German played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 89.7%, and took 48 touches.

Arsenal fans were not impressed with the display produced by the former Real Madrid star and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal kicks a water bottle as he is subbed as Interim Manager of Arsenal, Freddie Ljungberg looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City...

Disappointing result

City are a much better and stronger team than Arsenal, and a win for the Citizens was always on the cards.

However, the way the Gunners simply collapsed in the first half must have been hugely disappointing to the fans.

The result means that Arsenal are now ninth in the Premier League table with 22 points from 17 matches, as many as seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal after Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch