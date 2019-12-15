Quick links

Angus Kinnear outlines Leeds United’s January transfer plan

Subhankar Mondal
General view inside the stadium prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds,...
Leeds United are doing well in the Championship at the moment.

Leeds United chairman Angus Kinnear shares a joke with director of football Victor Orta during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on December...

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has suggested in the club’s official matchday programme that the January transfer window will not be too busy for them.

Kinnear has said that Leeds will not bring in players that could prove to be disruptive to the current stability of the team.

However, the Leeds official has made it clear that if there are injury problems, an exit or the chance to sign a quality player, then the Whites will make a move in the transfer market next month.

 

Kinnear wrote in the club’s official matchday programme, as quoted in The Yorkshire Evening Post: “The only exception will be if we have to cover for an unexpected injury, unwanted departure or an improbable exceptional opportunity presents itself.”

Signings needed?

Leeds do have a very strong team, but the Whites could do with a new striker in the January transfer window.

True, Patrick Bamford is playing well at the moment, Arsenal-owned striker Eddie Nketiah is making impact as a substitute and Tyler Roberts is also an option, but the Championship outfit could do with another player in that department.

The problem is that it is not easy to find a quality striker in the middle of the season, and even if Leeds do identify someone, it is going to be very expensive.

Eddie Gray (l), Angus Kinnear and Victor Orta of Leeds United look on from the direcors box during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at Bet365 Stadium on...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

