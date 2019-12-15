Angus Kinnear outlines Leeds United’s January transfer plan

Leeds United are doing well in the Championship at the moment.

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear has suggested in the club’s official matchday programme that the January transfer window will not be too busy for them.

Kinnear has said that Leeds will not bring in players that could prove to be disruptive to the current stability of the team.

However, the Leeds official has made it clear that if there are injury problems, an exit or the chance to sign a quality player, then the Whites will make a move in the transfer market next month.

Kinnear wrote in the club’s official matchday programme, as quoted in The Yorkshire Evening Post: “The only exception will be if we have to cover for an unexpected injury, unwanted departure or an improbable exceptional opportunity presents itself.”

CE Angus Kinnear outlines the transfer policy for January .... & may be suggesting that Alioski’s pranks could end up with him on the naughty step before Xmas. #lufc pic.twitter.com/HeOWInkRfz — Adam Pope (@apopey) December 14, 2019

Signings needed?

Leeds do have a very strong team, but the Whites could do with a new striker in the January transfer window.

True, Patrick Bamford is playing well at the moment, Arsenal-owned striker Eddie Nketiah is making impact as a substitute and Tyler Roberts is also an option, but the Championship outfit could do with another player in that department.

The problem is that it is not easy to find a quality striker in the middle of the season, and even if Leeds do identify someone, it is going to be very expensive.