Alisson raves about reported Everton and West Ham target Gabriel Barbosa

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez and James Milner of Liverpool before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield...
Gabriel Barbosa is reportedly wanted by West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United.

Alisson Becker of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has raved about reported Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United target Gabriel Barbosa to Fox Sports.

Alisson - who joined the Reds from AS Roma in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £67 million - believes that his Brazil international teammate Gabigol has a bright future ahead of him and has a very good goalscoring mentality.

Now on loan at Brazilian club Flamengo from Italian giants Inter Milan, the 23-year-old is wanted by Everton and West Ham, according to The Daily Mail, while The Chronicle has claimed that Newcastle are looking at the Brazil international.

 

According to The Sun, Inter could sell the striker for £20 million, and his Brazil international teammate Alisson has spoken highly of him.

Alisson told Fox Sports: “I believe that if Gabigol continues with this goal-scoring mentality, every striker has to have it, score goals every game, make a difference in his team, if he does the same thing he is doing here at Flamengo, he will become a great player.”

Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team during a match between Flamengo and Avai as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Maracana Stadium on...

Encouraging comments

Alisson’s comments are very encouraging for Everton, West Ham and Newcastle, as they underline just how good Gabigol is and his potential.

The striker may have failed to do much of note at Inter, but he has rediscovered his form in Brazil, and would be a good signing for the Toffees, the Hammers or the Magpies.

Gabriel Barbosa of Flamengo controls the ball during a match between Flamengo and Avai as part of Brasileirao Series A 2019 at Maracana Stadium on December 05, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro,...

