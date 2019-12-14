West Ham fans react to Sebastien Haller performance tonight

West Ham United beat Southampton 1-0 this evening.

West Ham United claimed a much-needed win on the South Coast tonight as they beat Southampton 1-0 at St Mary's Stadium.

The Hammers lost 3-1 at home to Arsenal on Monday night, meaning they had claimed just five points from a possible 30 ahead of their trip to Southampton.

With both teams at the wrong end of the table, this was a vital game, and West Ham saw their club-record striker come up trumps.

Sebastien Haller fired home the only goal of the game, turning Pablo Fornals' knock-down past Alex McCarthy to win the game.

West Ham did ride their luck in parts as Danny Ings hit the bar and then the post, with Southampton just unable to beat David Martin in goal.

Under-fire boss Manuel Pellegrini made a bold change by playing both Haller and Michail Antonio up top, and it worked perfectly.

Antonio's added mobility gave Haller more support, and given that fans have been calling for this partnership for some time, they're unsurprisingly delighted now.

Having recently slated Haller, fans felt that he looked like a different player tonight, and called on Pellegrini to keep playing to the Frenchman's strengths – alongside Antonio – in order to get the best out of hiim.

Why have we spent the last 2 months not putting balls into the box when we’ve got haller? Explain it to me? We should be crossing at every opportunity the guy is class just needs the service #WHUFC — Andy Lapthorne (@lapstar11) December 14, 2019

Haller has been chasing the hall down like mad today. Wanted to see that for a long time! #COYI #WHUFC — hollseey (@hollseey) December 14, 2019

How much better does Haller look with someone playing up top along side him! #WHUFC — Fred Roberts (@fredroberts2) December 14, 2019

The old Haller is back — Tom (@_TomWHUFC) December 14, 2019

Haller looks a different player with someone playing alongside him, took the manager this long to figure out something every single fan knew 3 months ago — Mitchell (@mitchellWHUFC) December 14, 2019

Playing two up top gets the most out of Haller and shows why he was one of the best strikers in Europe last year! #coyi #whufc — DB (@DarrenBell23) December 14, 2019

How good was Haller? Imagine playing to his strengths? #WHUFC — calum vango (@calumv89) December 14, 2019

It’s almost like Haller plays better with a man up top with him, who would’ve thought it — Deal (@samuel_deal) December 14, 2019