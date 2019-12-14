Quick links

West Ham fans react to Sebastien Haller performance tonight

West Ham United beat Southampton 1-0 this evening.

West Ham United claimed a much-needed win on the South Coast tonight as they beat Southampton 1-0 at St Mary's Stadium.

The Hammers lost 3-1 at home to Arsenal on Monday night, meaning they had claimed just five points from a possible 30 ahead of their trip to Southampton.

With both teams at the wrong end of the table, this was a vital game, and West Ham saw their club-record striker come up trumps.

 

Sebastien Haller fired home the only goal of the game, turning Pablo Fornals' knock-down past Alex McCarthy to win the game.

West Ham did ride their luck in parts as Danny Ings hit the bar and then the post, with Southampton just unable to beat David Martin in goal.

Under-fire boss Manuel Pellegrini made a bold change by playing both Haller and Michail Antonio up top, and it worked perfectly.

Antonio's added mobility gave Haller more support, and given that fans have been calling for this partnership for some time, they're unsurprisingly delighted now.

Having recently slated Haller, fans felt that he looked like a different player tonight, and called on Pellegrini to keep playing to the Frenchman's strengths – alongside Antonio – in order to get the best out of hiim.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
