West Brom fans react on Twitter to Conor Townsend display against Birmingham

West Bromwich Albion twice went behind but Slaven Bilic's charges fought on to a narrow 3-2 win to take all three points back to The Hawthorns.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to slam Conor Townsend's performance in today's Championship win at Birmingham City.

The 26-year-old looked out of sorts for the Baggies against their West Midlands rivals, with derby nerves perhaps getting the better of him.

Townsend never really settled in the game, was nervous and sloppy in possession, and gave away the corner for Birmingham's second goal - which saw him beaten to the ball en route to the back of the net.

Even though West Brom pulled it back to first restore parity and then claim a late winner, quite a few of the Hawthorns faithful were nonetheless seriously critical of the defender's performance.

West Brom fell behind after three minutes to Lukas Jutkiewicz's third-minute header, although Grady Diangana netted just seven minutes later to go in at the break level.

Harlee Dean then beat Townsend to the header for Birmingham's 47th-minute goal, but Charlie Austin's brace, on 73 and 81 minutes, saw the Baggies claim victory to go on 49 points.

Up next for Slaven Bilic's charges is next Saturday's Championship clash with Brentford at The Hawthorns.