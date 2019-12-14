Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

West Brom fans react on Twitter to Charlie Austin display against Birmingham

Giuseppe Labellarte
Charlie Austin of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup First Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Millwall at The Hawthorns on August 13, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The West Bromwich Albion summer signing is in great form - Slaven Bilic brought the Baggies man off the bench and he scored twice to help West Brom take three points back to The Hawthorns.

Charlie Austin of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup First Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Millwall at The Hawthorns on August 13, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to praise Charlie Austin's superb goalscoring performance in today's Championship win at Birmingham City.

Just a month ago, the 30-year-old was coming under criticism from some quarters due to his lowly scoring return - at the time - following his move from Southampton in the summer.

Going into the November international break, Austin had claimed just one goal and one assist in the Championship, plus one goal in the League Cup, with his last game before the break - against Hull - seeing him left on the bench (Transfermarkt).

 

 

Since then, however, Austin has scored six in the last five games he's played in - he was left on the bench against Swansea - and, against Birmingham, he scored a superb brace to turn the game on its head, despite only coming on in the 69th minute.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the 6ft 2in ace's display:

West Brom fell behind after three minutes to Lukas Jutkiewicz's third-minute header, although Grady Diangana netted just seven minutes later to go in at the break level.

Harlee Dean then beat Townsend to the header for Birmingham's 47th-minute goal, but Austin's brace, on 73 and 81 minutes, saw the Baggies claim victory to go on 49 points.

Up next for Slaven Bilic's charges is next Saturday's Championship clash with Brentford at The Hawthorns.

Slaven Bilic the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch