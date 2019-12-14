West Brom fans react on Twitter to Charlie Austin display against Birmingham

The West Bromwich Albion summer signing is in great form - Slaven Bilic brought the Baggies man off the bench and he scored twice to help West Brom take three points back to The Hawthorns.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to praise Charlie Austin's superb goalscoring performance in today's Championship win at Birmingham City.

Just a month ago, the 30-year-old was coming under criticism from some quarters due to his lowly scoring return - at the time - following his move from Southampton in the summer.

Going into the November international break, Austin had claimed just one goal and one assist in the Championship, plus one goal in the League Cup, with his last game before the break - against Hull - seeing him left on the bench (Transfermarkt).

Since then, however, Austin has scored six in the last five games he's played in - he was left on the bench against Swansea - and, against Birmingham, he scored a superb brace to turn the game on its head, despite only coming on in the 69th minute.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the 6ft 2in ace's display:

My god. That's some goal from Austin. Top corner stuff, off the turn. Brilliant goal.



Had been getting dog's abuse while he was warming up. Some response that is. #wba #baggies — Luke Hatfield (@LHatfield_Star) 14 December 2019

AUSTIN YES YES YES — MΛƬƬ (@WBA_Matthew) 14 December 2019

The scenes in the away end when Austin headed home were pretty special.



Albion have laboured through today at times, but Bilic has done it again with his changes by the looks of it #wba #baggies — Luke Hatfield (@LHatfield_Star) 14 December 2019

Seriously, this team!!!! #wba

Got bloody lucky today. Definitely wasn't our best. Yet again #Austin played a blinder. Love me colours pic.twitter.com/tqczOIV5cD — lise #wba (@lise_Jane77) 14 December 2019

I guess days like today are the ones that show whether you have enough to sustain a promotion push. We were poor across the pitch BUT Slavs game management was spot on again, bringing Furlong on for Townsend and Austin for Philips was a master stroke. 2 top goals from him. #WBA — Paul Gainham MBAEC (@PaulGainham) 14 December 2019

That win feels so sweet after Wednesdays wobble. Not the best performance today but great showing of determination. Austin is absolutely fantastic #wba — ϟ scott ϟ (@scxttwba) 14 December 2019

That's what we hoped for from Charlie Austin, 2 goals right out of the Super Kevin Phillips manual #WBA — Kevin Adams (@AshesVictory) 14 December 2019

Such a class striker who can score for fun what a fantastic signing Charlie Austin is turning out to be ⚽️ — phil garner (@philgarner5961) 14 December 2019

West Brom fell behind after three minutes to Lukas Jutkiewicz's third-minute header, although Grady Diangana netted just seven minutes later to go in at the break level.

Harlee Dean then beat Townsend to the header for Birmingham's 47th-minute goal, but Austin's brace, on 73 and 81 minutes, saw the Baggies claim victory to go on 49 points.

Up next for Slaven Bilic's charges is next Saturday's Championship clash with Brentford at The Hawthorns.