West Brom fans reply to Nathan Ferguson message after win over Birmingham

West Bromwich Albion twice went behind but Slaven Bilic's charges fought on to record a 3-2 win and take all three points back to The Hawthorns.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to respond to Nathan Ferguson's post-match message after the Baggies battled to a 3-2 victory away at Birmingham City.

Slaven Bilic's charges began poorly at St Andrew's, falling behind after three minutes to Lukas Jutkiewicz's third-minute header, although Grady Diangana netted just seven minutes later to go in at the break level.

Harlee Dean then beat Conor Townsend as a corner was whipped in for Birmingham's 47th-minute goal, but Charlie Austin's brace, on 73 and 81 minutes, saw the Baggies claim victory to go on 49 points.

Ferguson had a somewhat tricky afternoon as he came up against a strong foe in fellow youngster Jude Bellingham, but Bilic had some words with him during a break in play and then switched him to left back, and he, like the team, pulled through in the end.

With the 19-year-old's contract reportedly up at the end of the season - as reported by the Express & Star - quite a few West Brom fans urged him to pen a new deal, as well as praising his efforts on the day.

Here is some of the social media reaction to Ferguson's message:

That one was for the travelling fans. Lads were outstanding, great character and great result ⚪️ — Nathan Ferguson (@Nathan6Ferguson) 14 December 2019

Please sign a new contract and give us a great Christmas present — martin1evans (@martin1evans) 14 December 2019

Not sure what the hold up signing that new contract but just think u will more than likely be playing premier league football next season with ur local club win win for both player and club BOING BOING — leigh southall (@leighwbafc) 14 December 2019

Played amazing kid well done great 3 points — anthony (@antplant01) 14 December 2019

Well in Nath, that's more like it! Great battling performance. #wegoagain — TOM (Thomas Hal ) (@tomjman) 14 December 2019

You know what to do big man put the pen to paper — Hunty5 (@hunty__5) 14 December 2019

Do it nath, baggies legend in the making — Adam (@R89Adam) 14 December 2019

Well done nathan #fighttotheend — slav (@AndrewTpa1968) 14 December 2019

Up next for Bilic's charges is next Saturday's Championship clash with Brentford at The Hawthorns.