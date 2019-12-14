Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

West Brom fans reply to Nathan Ferguson message after win over Birmingham

Giuseppe Labellarte
Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion celebrates the away win 1-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on August 17, 2019...
West Bromwich Albion twice went behind but Slaven Bilic's charges fought on to record a 3-2 win and take all three points back to The Hawthorns.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to respond to Nathan Ferguson's post-match message after the Baggies battled to a 3-2 victory away at Birmingham City.

Slaven Bilic's charges began poorly at St Andrew's, falling behind after three minutes to Lukas Jutkiewicz's third-minute header, although Grady Diangana netted just seven minutes later to go in at the break level.

Harlee Dean then beat Conor Townsend as a corner was whipped in for Birmingham's 47th-minute goal, but Charlie Austin's brace, on 73 and 81 minutes, saw the Baggies claim victory to go on 49 points.

 

 

Ferguson had a somewhat tricky afternoon as he came up against a strong foe in fellow youngster Jude Bellingham, but Bilic had some words with him during a break in play and then switched him to left back, and he, like the team, pulled through in the end.

With the 19-year-old's contract reportedly up at the end of the season - as reported by the Express & Star - quite a few West Brom fans urged him to pen a new deal, as well as praising his efforts on the day.

Here is some of the social media reaction to Ferguson's message:

Up next for Bilic's charges is next Saturday's Championship clash with Brentford at The Hawthorns.

Slaven Bilic the head coach

