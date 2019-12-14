Wayne Rooney and Paul Merson comment on Everton caretaker-manager Duncan Ferguson

Everton will face Manchester United on Sunday.

Derby County player-coach Wayne Rooney has suggested to The Sun that if Everton win against Manchester United this weekend, then Duncan Ferguson could get the managerial role on a permanent basis.

Ferguson was appointed the caretaker-manager of Everton following the departure of Marco Silva after the defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

The 47-year-old guided the Toffees to a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park in the league last weekend.

The Blues are back in action on Sunday when they take on United away from home at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Former Everton star Rooney played with Ferguson at Goodison Park, and the ex-United forward believes that if the Toffees win at Old Trafford, then the Scotsman could be in the running for the full-time role.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal star Paul Merson has suggested that Everton should hand Ferguson the managerial role until the end of the season.

Rooney told The Sun: “If Duncan gets a win on Sunday it probably puts him in the reckoning to get it full-time.”

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “If he gets them on a good run, why replace him? Wait until the summer when there might be more managers available and willing to take it on.

“Everton are not getting relegated so why rush? He’s had a good start, let’s see what he can do over the next few weeks. Then when they have to make a decision they can make sure they get it right.”

Big game

Having won last weekend, Everton will head into the match against United high on confidence.

Although the Red Devils are getting positive results at the moment and are at home, under Ferguson, the visiting team will know that they have a chance.