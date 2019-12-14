Jack Grealish sends Twitter message, some Aston Villa fans reply

The Aston Villa midfielder struck a penalty against the crossbar as Dean Smith's charges returned to Villa Park empty handed.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has taken to Twitter with a message for the Villa Park fanbase after Dean Smith's charges were beaten on the road in the Premier League today.

Villa headed to Sheffield United hoping to bounce back from two defeats in a row but weren't at the races as they slipped to a 2-0 loss against their fellow top-flight newcomers.

Two goals by Scotland international John Fleck put the Blades on top of proceedings in the second half, before Grealish fluffed his lines as he struck a penalty against the crossbar.

Although the Villa skipper was nonetheless one of his side's main attacking outlets, his fruitless afternoon summed up the B6 club's current sorry state of affairs.

Grealish's message saw a fairly mixed reply from the Villa fanbase, some of whom are getting genuinely worried with how things are going at the moment for the team:

Wasn’t our day at all today. Thanks to the travelling fans for the brilliant support. See you all Tuesday at Villa Park ⚽️ #AVFC pic.twitter.com/kWWCffOTVk — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) 14 December 2019

I respect that you took the pen but maybe as captain you could get into the other players a bit about movement, we’re static at everything it needs effort to get the results we need. This is said with love Jack utv — noinnermonologue (@fairyin_boots) 14 December 2019

Well done for apologising , not many would. ❤️ — Callum (@_Callumgordon) 14 December 2019

Get back in the middle — pete. (@_maypetebrummie) 14 December 2019

Sorry Jack, was there today and too many showed very little desire today.



Can accept losing if the bare minimum is provided, being fight and passion but evidently it wasn’t. Need all 11 to stand and be counted next Sat, as always we’ll get being the team regardless. — Michael Smith (@mike_smith83) 14 December 2019

Least you tried jack — elliotav (@elliotfarrall) 14 December 2019

You can make it your day by playing well as a team — :) (@beneelesavfc) 14 December 2019

Hasn't been a few weeks now...... Shambles if we're been honest!! — frank simmonson (@fsimmonson) 14 December 2019

Will never be our day with abject low key performances like that today. Wheels have seemingly come off after the promise of playing well but not winning earlier in season. Hopefully it’s a blip and not form setting in! #utv — sawdo (@sawdy_land) 14 December 2019

Why did you take the penalty when Kodjia was on the pitch and is a proven penalty taker? Not saying that’s why we lost Jack but it could have got us back into the game. This is now a test of your leadership and Dean’s. Find a way to win again. — Bosey (@Bosey82) 14 December 2019

need to improve jack, starting to worry now. onto the next — a loyal jeremist (@liam_davies7) 14 December 2019

Can’t afford ‘to not be our day’ for much longer mate, we need results FAST! — Josh (@joshboyle22) 14 December 2019

Villa currently have 15 points from 17 Premier League games, having lost their last three in a row, and up next for Smith and co is their League Cup clash with Liverpool at Villa Park.