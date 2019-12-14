Quick links

Jack Grealish sends Twitter message, some Aston Villa fans reply

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa prior to his penalty miss during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa at Bramall Lane on December 14, 2019 in Sheffield, United...
The Aston Villa midfielder struck a penalty against the crossbar as Dean Smith's charges returned to Villa Park empty handed.

George Baldock of Sheffield United is challenged by Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa at Bramall Lane on December 14,...

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has taken to Twitter with a message for the Villa Park fanbase after Dean Smith's charges were beaten on the road in the Premier League today.

Villa headed to Sheffield United hoping to bounce back from two defeats in a row but weren't at the races as they slipped to a 2-0 loss against their fellow top-flight newcomers.

Two goals by Scotland international John Fleck put the Blades on top of proceedings in the second half, before Grealish fluffed his lines as he struck a penalty against the crossbar.

 

Although the Villa skipper was nonetheless one of his side's main attacking outlets, his fruitless afternoon summed up the B6 club's current sorry state of affairs.

Grealish's message saw a fairly mixed reply from the Villa fanbase, some of whom are getting genuinely worried with how things are going at the moment for the team:

Villa currently have 15 points from 17 Premier League games, having lost their last three in a row, and up next for Smith and co is their League Cup clash with Liverpool at Villa Park.

