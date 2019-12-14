Tottenham's Jose Mourinho tight-lipped over Christian Eriksen chat

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen has had an 'intimate' chat with Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho has said that he has no intentions of 'betraying' Christian Eriksen by revealing the details of his 'intimate conversation' with the Tottenham Hotspur attacker.

Eriksen is set to be the subject of transfer speculation in January as he heads into the final six months of his contract at Spurs.

The Denmark international said last summer that he wanted to leave North London, but a departure never materialised.

According to FC Inter News, Inter Milan are leading the race to sign the Tottenham playmaker, who has reportedly decided that he definitely won't be signing a new contract at the club.

And although Mourinho has spoken to Eriksen about his future, the Portuguese coach has no intention of divulging anything about those one-to-ones.

He told The Guardian: "He was so honest with me and I was so honest with him. I am not going to betray that trust. I just share these intimate conversations with the structure of the club.”

Tottenham fans won't be too unhappy if Eriksen leaves the club.

He was a huge player for the North Londoners once upon a time, but the truth is that for most of 2019 he hasn't looked all that bothered, especially in the Champions League final defeat by Liverpool.

Perhaps it's best for all parties if he moves on in January.