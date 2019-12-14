Tottenham's Jose Mourinho praises Arsenal-linked Nuno

The Arsenal-linked manager has history with the Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has been praising a potential Arsenal manager.

The Spurs' head coach comes up against one of his former players in the form of Nuno Espirito Santo tomorrow afternoon.

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Tottenham in the Premier League and it'll be interesting to see if the Arsenal speculation affects the Molineux club.

That's because The Daily Mail have reported that the Gunners want to speak with Nuno as soon as possible about becoming Unai Emery's long-term successor in North London.

Nuno was Mourinho's second-choice goalkeeper in the Porto squad that won a UEFA Cup in 2003 and a Champions League a year later.

And the legendary Portuguese manager has admitted that his old player is 'much better' as a coach than he was as a player.

He told The Guardian: "He’s a much better manager than player. I’m not saying he was a bad player. He’s doing really amazing work.

"He has one of the best teams from a tactical point of view – they play exactly the way he wants. His players are perfect for the puzzle."

Despite Mourinho's endorsement, a lot of Arsenal fans could feel a bit underwhelmed if they hire Nuno.

He's clearly a good manager, but the Emirates club need a great manager if they are to get back to the top of English football.