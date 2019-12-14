Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United fans react to Jarrod Bowen display

Some Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United supporters have been impressed with Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

Some Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jarrod Bowen for Hull City against Charlton Athletic.

Bowen was in action for Hull in their Championship game against Charlton away from home on Friday evening.

Although the forward did not have the best of times during the first half, the 22-year-old stepped up his game in the second period.

The Englishman scored in the 47th minute and could have added to his tally against Charlton.

According to WhoScored, the youngster took five shots of which two were on target, had a pass accuracy of 72.2%, won one header, took 40 touches, and put in five crosses.

A report in 90min.com this month reported that Leeds are interested in securing the services of Bowen.

Back in January 2019, The Sun claimed that Tottenham wanted to sign the forward for £15 million, but Hull wanted £20 million - nothing materialised in the end.

Some Leeds fans on Twitter want the club to sign Bowen, while some Tottenham supporters are wondering why the club did not recruit him, as shown below.

Bowen in January would help us a lot #lufc — Haarith Akudi (@AkudiHaarith) December 13, 2019

Love for us to go in for Bowen in January, score a bag full for us #lufc — Josh Green (@jjrgreeney) December 13, 2019

Hope Bowen stays at Hull in Jan so we can sign him in the summer #lufc — Joe Atherton (@joetmatherton) December 13, 2019

Jarrod Bowen is a ridiculous footballer. Hope he leaves in January! #lufc — Ben (@ben080385) December 13, 2019

Please #lufc could you try your very best to sign Jarrod Bowen in January — Mr K M (@KarlMetcalfe2) December 13, 2019

Jarrod Bowen scores again. — Nad (@nad_THFC) December 13, 2019

Why didn't we sign Jarrod Bowen mannn — Han (@MouraSonTHFC) December 13, 2019

Should of signed him instead of jack clarke ffs — DANNY JACOB$ (@DannyDred34) December 13, 2019