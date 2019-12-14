Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United fans react to Jarrod Bowen display

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal as Dillon Phillips of Charlton Athletic reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and...
Some Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United supporters have been impressed with Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen.

Some Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Jarrod Bowen for Hull City against Charlton Athletic.

Bowen was in action for Hull in their Championship game against Charlton away from home on Friday evening.

Although the forward did not have the best of times during the first half, the 22-year-old stepped up his game in the second period.

The Englishman scored in the 47th minute and could have added to his tally against Charlton.

 

According to WhoScored, the youngster took five shots of which two were on target, had a pass accuracy of 72.2%, won one header, took 40 touches, and put in five crosses.

A report in 90min.com this month reported that Leeds are interested in securing the services of Bowen.

Back in January 2019, The Sun claimed that Tottenham wanted to sign the forward for £15 million, but Hull wanted £20 million - nothing materialised in the end.

Some Leeds fans on Twitter want the club to sign Bowen, while some Tottenham supporters are wondering why the club did not recruit him, as shown below.

