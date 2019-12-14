Tottenham fans on Twitter sick of injury-prone Lamela

The Tottenham Hotspur winger has been absent since October with a hamstring problem.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter haven't reacted positively to the club's update on Erik Lamela.

Spurs have missed the Argentina international for nearly two months due to a hamstring injury.

Lamela hasn't even trained under newly-appointed Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho after Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal last month.

Mourinho said on Friday that the former Roma winger could be back in action by December 28, for the trip to Norwich City.

The 27-year-old missed over a year through injury in 2016 and 2017, and some fans of the North Londoners aren't pleased with him missing for so long again.

It'll be interesting to see how Lamela adapts to life under Mourinho.

Pochettino was a big fan of the Tottenham winger because he had no problems with applying the high-energy pressing that his compatriot demanded from his then-players.

But the physical exertions might've taken a toll because his injury history is becoming quite a worry.

The good news is that his injuries aren't connected. This is a hamstring issue, whereas the problem which cost him a year of his career was related to his hip.