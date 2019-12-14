Sunderland fans react on Twitter to George Dobson display in today's draw

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland once again flattered to deceive as the Black Cats could only draw at the Stadium of Light.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to comment on their side's 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light today and George Dobson's display came under some scrutiny by the Black Cats faithful.

The Sunderland midfielder put in a fairly modest, if uninspiring, display in the centre of the park against Blackpool, showing little offensive impact, and then left his side in trouble when he got sent off with 15 minutes to play.

Although Dobson was perhaps a bit unlucky with his second yellow, his overall display combined with his marching orders left numerous Sunderland fans unimpressed at his efforts on the day.

Here is some of the reaction on social media to the 22-year-old's performance and sending off in the League One clash:

Scary how power and Dobson just sit and camp on the half way line for attacks — Craig Pirie (@CraigPirie18) 14 December 2019

He was lucky earlier on in the second half, Parkie should have taken him off.. — Stephen Dixon (@pingmang15) 14 December 2019

At least he’ll miss a game or 2. Friggin hopeless — Gary Innes (@ginnes621) 14 December 2019

George Dobson sent off for a second yellow card, pretends to be shocked as the usual meltdown begins #SAFC — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) 14 December 2019

Ffs — Garron Dury (@garrondury) 14 December 2019

Just when we were really having s go, dobson gets sent off, typical #safc — Chris #donaldout #sackpp (@Christianfors23) 14 December 2019

George Dobson, don’t play for us again #safc — Mark Robinson (@robo_mark) 14 December 2019

Sunderland went down just four minutes into the game at the Stadium of Light as Matty Virtue curled home after a corner was poorly defended.

The Black Cats managed to fight back and restore parity before the break, Charlie Wyke on hand to volley Chris Maguire's corner into the top of the net eight minutes before half time.

However, Phil Parkinson's charges were unable to kick on and their point sees them finish the day 12th in the table and without a win in eight matches.