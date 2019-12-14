Sunderland fans react on Twitter as Phil Parkinson leaves post-match media duties to Steve Parkin

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland once again flattered to deceive as the Black Cats could only draw at the Stadium of Light.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Phil Parkinson's absence from post-match media duties following the Black Cats' latest uninspiring result at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland, who are presently in pretty dire straits form-wise, welcomed Blackpool at the Stadium of Light and were a goal behind just four minutes into the game as Matty Virtue curled home after a corner was poorly defended.

The Black Cats managed to fight back and restore parity before the break, Charlie Wyke on hand to volley Chris Maguire's corner into the top of the net eight minutes before half time, but they could not kick on and so had to settle for a point.

Sunderland's point sees them finish the day 12th in the League One table and without a win in eight matches, and following the match, assistant boss Steve Parkin spoke to the Black Cats media team:

"We were pleased with the reaction after going a goal down. We needed to be more patient and show more belief but we gradually got on top. In the end the sending off was very disappointing."



Some Sunderland fans weren't impressed with this and made their feelings known in response:

Parky not there for the interview because he’s been sacked — james turnbull (@jxmes123) 14 December 2019

Strange — David Mackel (@Mac85D) 14 December 2019

Was Phil hiding in the fridge? pic.twitter.com/A7yb7urnk0 — Col (@ColArmstrong) 14 December 2019

Manager bottling the press conference after to about 3 reporters. Pathetic — Brook Dickens (@Brooky_31) 14 December 2019

Parkinson hiding in a fridge is he? — NorthStandNorris (@NorrisStand) 14 December 2019

Was PP packing his bags? — John (@pinehurst5) 14 December 2019

Please say Parkin is doing the interview because Parkinson has been sacked #AnnounceParkinsonSack #safc — Stephen Bowmer (@MiniSteveB) 14 December 2019

Now he’s running for cover. Get shot of him he’s killed our team — Mackemdad (@macssafc) 14 December 2019

Interesting the Manager not there to do the interview — Mr. Moody (@MrGloriousOne) 14 December 2019

Where is PP? Hopefully this means he’s gone — Ben Grant (@benjg17) 14 December 2019

When asked by the Sunderland Echo why Parkinson was not facing questions post-match, Parkin replied: “He just wanted a change from it, I think he has had a busy week, his voice is about as good as mine. We have had plenty to say this week on the training ground and probably just wanted a break from it.”