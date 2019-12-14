Stewart Robson explains why Freddie Ljungberg isn’t right for Arsenal

Stewart Robson doesn’t want Arsenal to follow in the footsteps of Chelsea.

Stewart Robson has suggested that Arsenal should not follow in the footsteps of Chelsea and appoint Freddie Ljungberg as their new permanent manager, as quoted in The Express.

The former Arsenal midfielder believes that 42-year-old Ljungberg, who is the caretaker-manager of the Gunners at the moment, is not ready to take charge of the club yet.

Robson has also stated that Arsenal should not look at rivals Chelsea, who appointed club legend Frank Lampard in the manager’s role after he led Derby County to the Championship playoff final last season.

The Express quotes Robson as saying: “Arsenal need someone to come in and change [things]. Freddie Ljungberg hasn’t had much experience. He’s been with the under-23s, he’s been an assistant manager as well.

“But this is a big job for somebody coming in and I think it needs someone with experience. I’m not sure he’s equipped to do the job at this particular time.”

When asked about Lampard at Chelsea, Robson added: “Well first of all let’s say that Frank Lampard hasn’t proved himself just yet.

“He had a spell at Derby, this isn’t his first job, he went to Derby and did quite well there. We’ve still not seen where Chelsea are going to end up come the end of the season.”

Risky appointment for Arsenal

Lampard is doing well at Chelsea at the moment, but that does not mean that Ljungberg is going to be a success at Arsenal.

The Swede has not done anything particularly impressive in charge of the first team which suggests that he would be a good managerial appointment in the long run.

Arsenal are still very much in with a chance of finishing in the top four of the Premier League and could win the Europa League this season, and the club’s chiefs have to be very careful regarding their next manager.