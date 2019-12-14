Quick links

Report: Unai Emery turns down Everton

Subhankar Mondal
Everton are reportedly interested in Unai Emery.

According to Marca, former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has turned down the chance to manage Everton.

Emery is without a managerial job at the moment, having recently been relieved of his duties at Arsenal.

Everton are on the hunt for a new manager following the dismissal of Marco Silva after the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

Spanish publication Marca has claimed that Everton made an approach to the Spaniard, but the 48-year-old has turned them down, as he wants to analyse the next step in his career.

 

The report has also stated that the former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain boss was approached by two clubs from China, but he decided to reject them as well.

Winner

Emery may not have been a success at Arsenal, but there is no denying that the Spaniard is a winner.

The former Almeria and Valencia manager won the Europa League thrice in a row with Sevilla and the Ligue 1 title with PSG once, and he also guided Arsenal to the final of the Europa League last season.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

