Report: Tottenham preparing move for Vedat Muriqi

Tottenham are reportedly continuing their pursuit of Vedat Muriqi.

According to Turkish newspaper Milliyet, Tottenham Hotspur intend to make an approach for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi within days.

Muriqi has been linked with a move for Spurs for three months now, having impressed since joining Fenerbahce over the summer.

The 25-year-old left Caykur Rizespor over the summer for a big move to Fenerbahce, and he has been a real goal machine since joining them.

With 10 goals in 14 games this season, Muriqi has been outstanding in front of goal, and he's also picked up three assists in a strong campaign.

A whole host of clubs have been linked with signing Muriqi, and it's now claimed that Tottenham are 'preparing to make an official offer' within days for the striker.

The Turkish media do tend to love a transfer saga, and it seems highly unlikely that Spurs would be making an offer before the transfer window even opens.

Yet signing Muriqi does make sense. He's a big, powerful target man who can replace Fernando Llorente, whilst offering support to Harry Kane.

It's suggested that Fenerbahce wouldn't consider anything under €20million (£16.7million), so Spurs will have to get serious quickly if they do want the Kosovo international.