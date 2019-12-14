Report: One-time Tottenham and Liverpool target Luka Jovic could be made available for loan by Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool were previously said to be keen on Luka Jovic's services - could Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp take another look in January?

Real Madrid are exploring the possibility of making Luka Jovic - once said to be on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool - available for loan in January, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The 21-year-old forward burst onto the scene last season with an impressive 27 goals and seven assists from 48 appearances for German club Eintracht Frankfurt, great progress from a 2017-18 in which he claimed nine goals and two assists (Transfermarkt).

As a result, Jovic was linked with numerous top clubs - according to German publication Bild in November 2018, Liverpool wanted the Eintracht hitman the previous January, though a move never materialised, while Tottenham were reported to be tracking him the previous year, according to Calciomercato.

In the end, the Serbia international went for Real Madrid in a deal reportedly setting the Spanish club back £54million (Transfermarkt), but he has struggled since joining the Bernabeu side, with just one goal from 12 appearances - and just four starts - under his belt.

As such, Calciomercato claims Jovic could be loaned out in the upcoming January transfer window in search of more game time, with Karim Benzema, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior currently ahead of him in the La Liga giants' front line.

With Jose Mourinho having recently taken the reins at Tottenham, he could perhaps look at Jovic to bolster his attacking options in preparation for a renewed push for the top four, and take some pressure off Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, even though Liverpool already have numerous attacking options at their disposal and out on loan, the talented Serb's potential availability could nonetheless still be food for thought for Klopp as the Reds fight on numerous different fronts.