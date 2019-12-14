Report: Harry Redknapp could listen to West Ham United offer

West Ham United are struggling at the moment.

According to The Telegraph, Harry Redknapp could listen to an offer from West Ham United to take charge of the team until the end of the season.

Manuel Pellegrini is the West Ham manager at the moment, but results and performances this season have been disappointing.

There is pressure on Pellegrini, with The Telegraph claiming that a defeat to Southampton in the Premier League this weekend will see him get relieved of his managerial duties at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have already been looking at managerial candidates, according to the report, which has claimed that Redknapp could listen to an offer from the London club.

Shock name

Redknapp both played for and managed West Ham, but the 72-year-old has been without a managerial role since 2017.

The Englishman is football-obsessed, and the chance to manage the Hammers until the end of the season could be tempting for him.

Redknapp recently praised West Ham co-owners David Gold and David Sullivan, as quoted in The Sun.