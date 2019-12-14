Report: Celtic interested in Andraz Sporar

Neil Lennon’s Celtic reportedly want Andraz Sporar.

According to The Daily Mail, Celtic are interested in signing Andraz Sporar from Slovan Bratislava in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the Hoops are considering making a move for the striker next month.

The 25-year-old is rated at £5 million, and Celtic sent scouts to watch the Slovenia international in action for Slovan Bratislava against Braga in the Europa League on Thursday evening, according to the report.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon reportedly wants to sign a striker in January as a back-up to Odsonne Edouard.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sporar - who stands at 6ft 1in - has scored five goals and provided two assists in six Europa League games for Slovan Bratislava this season, and has scored 12 goals in 11 league fixtures.

Striker needed

With Leigh Griffiths yet to return to his best, there is a lot of pressure on Edouard, and it would make sense for Lennon to bring in a back-up, especially as Celtic have progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.