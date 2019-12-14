Report: Arsenal want Nuno talks, have already approached Roberto Martinez

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal will try to hold talks with Wolves manager Nuno next week.

It has been reported that Wolves boss Nuno is one of 12 managerial candidates on the list of the Gunners.

The report has claimed that Arsenal will first have to take permission from Wolves before speaking to their manager.

The Daily Mail has also claimed that the North London outfit have approached Belgium international manager Roberto Martinez.

Leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are having a wonderful season, both in the Premier League and in the Europa League, and it is hard to see the Wanderers let Nuno leave now.

Moreover, the Portuguese himself may not be willing to leave Wolves for Arsenal in the middle of the season.

As for Martinez, the 46-year-old is doing a fine job as the Belgium national team boss and seems settled in his role.

However, the chance to manage a club again in the Premier League, especially one as massive as Arsenal, could be tempting for the former Wigan Athletic and Everton boss.