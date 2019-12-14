Report: Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on Napoli radar

The unsettled Arsenal ace was often played out of position at the Emirates Stadium by the Gunners' old manager.

Arsenal fringe player Lucas Torreira could be in line to leave the Emirates Stadium in January amid interest from Napoli, according to a report from Italian outlet Il Mattino.

The Uruguayan has found consistent game time hard to come by for the Gunners this season, with now-departed manager Unai Emery largely utilising him as a rotation player.

This term, Torreira has made 20 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, but just 12 of these were starts, seven of which were in the Premier League (Transfermarkt).

In addition, though the 23-year-old's best role is that of defensive midfielder, Emery often tried to deploy him as a box-to-box man, which didn't exactly benefit him or the team.

Speaking to Calciomercato in November, Torreira’s agent Pablo Bentancur admitted that his client no longer feels "at ease" at Arsenal.

Although Emery is now history at the Emirates, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Torreira as the Gunners seek a new manager - leaving Napoli reportedly ready to pounce.

According to Il Mattino, Napoli will first try to snap up Torreira on loan, but if they fail, they are prepared to bid 25million euros (£21million) for the player, who has been described as the "perfect" type of player for new manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Torreira joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018 on a five-year contract, the Gunners reportedly paying £25.8million for his services, according to Transfermarkt.