Red Dead Redemption 2 Online: How to quickly become a Moonshiner

A walkthrough for how to quickly become a Moonshiner in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has added photo mode to PlayStation 4, but its Online counterpart has also seen the arrival of the Moonshiners update that allows you to run an underground bar. In this article you'll discover the necessities for how to undertake the newest profession.

The Frontier Pursuits Moonshiners update includes some timed-exclusive bonus content for the PS4, but that doesn't mean only Sony gamers can take up the latest job and role.

Anyone can become a Moonshiner in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online provided you abide by or follow the below directions.

How do you become a Moonshiner in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online?

You need to already be a Trader to become a Moonshiner in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online.

Not only that, but becoming a Moonshiner also requires being a ranked five Trader or a cowboy who has completed a Trader Sell Mission.

Provided you meet the above requirements, you'll receive a letter from Cripps which speaks about how an old admirer and acquaintance of his is back from the dead. This woman is named Maggie Fike and the letter will tell you to venture to Emerald Ranch.

Head over to Emerald Ranch which is situated just west of the station. Here you will meet Maggie Fike through A cut-scene, and afterwards you'll be given the option to purchase your very own Moonshining Shack in one-of-five locations.

The five possible locations can be found below:

Bayou Nwa

Grizzlies

Hennigan’s Stead

Heartlands

Tall Trees

It'll cost you 25 Gold Bars no matter which shack you choose to buy. Personally, we chose to set up at Tall Trees.

While the option to choose where your shack is located can understandably be a bit stressful, you needn't worry about it too much as you can change the location later on for the fee of $250 in the free roam menu.

Once you've set up your shack, you then need to venture to it and complete two quick introductory missions. These include rescuing your cook and stealing supplies from your rival competition.

Maggie Fike can always be found in your shack as the operator of your Moonshining business, and you will complete an assortment of missions for her that can be done solo or with a posse of others.

As your business begins to grow, you'll be able to customise your shack with a unique decor as well as provide it with a dance floor and band so you can host your very own moshpit.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.