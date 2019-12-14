Rangers announce Allan McGregor contract extension at Ibrox

The Glasgow Rangers goalkeeper was Steven Gerrard's second signing at Ibrox and has now signed a new deal the day after the Gers manager.

Glasgow Rangers have announced that Allan McGregor has signed a contract extension at Ibrox which will keep him with the Scottish Premiership club until the summer of 2021 (official Rangers website).

The Rangers first-choice goalkeeper has been superb for Steven Gerrard’s side since his return to Ibrox in May 2018 and has signed a new deal the day after the manager did likewise.

Subscribe

McGregor started his career at Rangers and after coming through the Ibrox youth ranks, and made his first team debut in a Scottish Cup tie against Forfar Athletic in February 2002.

After loan spells at St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic, McGregor burst into the first team in 2006-07, going on to make over 250 competitive appearances in his first stint.

The 37-year-old won three league titles for Rangers in his first spell and produced a string of impressive displays as Walter Smith’s side progressed to the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

McGregor then upped sticks for a while, spending time with Besiktas in Turkey and Hull City in England, but then rejoined the Gers as Gerrard's second signing after Scott Arfield.

He has been crucial for Rangers since his return, being named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year for 2018-19.

This term, McGregor has made 29 appearances in all competitions to date as Gerrard's charges remain in Scottish Premiership and Europa League contention.