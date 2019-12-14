Predicted Chelsea XI v Bournemouth

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are in action at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea will be looking to pick up all three points on Saturday afternoon when they take on Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League.

The Blues will head into the match on the back of a 2-1 home win against Lille at home in the Champions League.

Manager Frank Lampard is likely to make changes to his team, mainly due to the busy fixture list.

Antonio Rudiger is back fit and available again, and the 26-year-old central defender is likely to retain his place in the team after playing against Lille in midweek.

Cesar Azpilicueta could be rested and placed on the substitutes’ bench, and Reece James could take his place at right-back.

Mateo Kovacic could also drop out of the starting lineup, and the 25-year-old Serbia international could be replaced by 20-year-old midfielder Mason Mount, who has come under criticism from some Chelsea fans, as reported by HITC Sport here and here.

This is how Chelsea could line up on Saturday afternoon: