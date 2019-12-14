Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to get Persian by evolving Meowth

A simple guide for how to get Persian in Pokemon Sword and Shield through evolving Meowth.

Pokémon Sword and Shield has been a massive success and it's one of our best games of 2019. The Pokedex is much smaller than past iterations from Game Freak, but there are still plenty for you to capture including Meowth which can evolve into Persian.

The reduced Pokedex caused a lot of hoopla prior to the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield, but it seems more people are getting to grips with the fewer amount as some suggest even more need to be cut.

Regardless of whether you agree with that viewpoint or not, there are still plenty of Pokémon available in Sword and Shield, and below you'll discover how to get Persian.

How do you get Persian in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

You need to level up a regular Meowth to lvl 28 to get Persian in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Before you can get Persian through the above means though, you first need to capture a Galarian Meowth.

Once you've captured a Galarian Meowth in Route 4, what you then need to do is venture to the Turffield Stadium.

Here you will find a hopeless boy in a blue jacket who desperately wants to capture the Pokémon you possess.

This lad will propose trading his regular Meowth for your Galarian, and you'll want to agree to this trade.

Now that you possess a regular Meowth, all you need to do is level it up to lvl 28 to evolve it into Persian.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is available on Nintendo Switch.