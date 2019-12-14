Quick links

Paul Merson says reported Crystal Palace target Olivier Giroud will leave Chelsea

Ex footballer Paul Merson enjoying day two of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 11, 2015 in Cheltenham, England.
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly on Crystal Palace and Inter Milan’s radar.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Paul Merson has predicted in The Daily Star that reported Crystal Palace target Olivier Giroud will leave Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The former Arsenal star, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that due to lack of playing time at Chelsea so far this season, the France international striker will part company with the Blues next month.

According to The Mirror, Crystal Palace are interested in securing the services of the former Arsenal striker in January.

 

French publication L’Equipe has claimed that the 33-year-old is close to reaching an agreement with Italian giants Inter Milan.

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “I think Olivier Giroud will go. He’s hardly played and isn’t getting any younger. So they will need to replace him.”

Leaving Chelsea

Giroud has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, and the striker would be a good signing for Palace, who need a proven goalscorer.

However, it seems that the striker is on his way to Inter, who are aiming to win Serie A this season and are more attractive than Palace.

Perhaps there is still time for the Eagles to make one last push for the striker, who has played just 192 minutes in the Premier League and only 17 minutes in the Champions League for Chelsea so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Angelo Ogbonna of West Ham United battles fo a header with Olivier Giroud of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

