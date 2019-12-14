Paul Merson says reported Crystal Palace target Olivier Giroud will leave Chelsea

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly on Crystal Palace and Inter Milan’s radar.

Paul Merson has predicted in The Daily Star that reported Crystal Palace target Olivier Giroud will leave Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The former Arsenal star, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that due to lack of playing time at Chelsea so far this season, the France international striker will part company with the Blues next month.

According to The Mirror, Crystal Palace are interested in securing the services of the former Arsenal striker in January.

French publication L’Equipe has claimed that the 33-year-old is close to reaching an agreement with Italian giants Inter Milan.

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “I think Olivier Giroud will go. He’s hardly played and isn’t getting any younger. So they will need to replace him.”

Leaving Chelsea

Giroud has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, and the striker would be a good signing for Palace, who need a proven goalscorer.

However, it seems that the striker is on his way to Inter, who are aiming to win Serie A this season and are more attractive than Palace.

Perhaps there is still time for the Eagles to make one last push for the striker, who has played just 192 minutes in the Premier League and only 17 minutes in the Champions League for Chelsea so far this season, according to WhoScored.