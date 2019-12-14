Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United draw with Cardiff City

Helder Costa and Patrick Bamford scored for Leeds United against Cardiff City at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds United have failed to win in the Championship this afternoon, drawing 3-3 with Cardiff City at home.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side headed into the Championship match against Cardiff at Elland Road on the back of a 2-0 victory over Hull City at home.

Helder Costa, signed on loan from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window, scored for the Whites in the sixth minute, while Patrick Bamford found the net twice.

However, the Bluebirds scored thrice in the second half to salvage a point, and also had Sean Morrison sent off in the 86th minute.

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan was following the match for BBC Radio Leeds, and he has given his take on the final result, criticising Bielsa for one of his substitutions.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time (4:54pm, December 14, 2019): “I do know why (Leeds conceded three goals) because we can’t defend set-pieces. We don’t defend them well enough, we are not aggressive enough in there.

“I think he got one of his substitutes wrong. You bring Struijk on, you bring him right next to Ben White, and you bring him next to Berardi. You have got to do a three, you have to play a five, a four and a one.”

Marching on

Leeds played some of their usual entertaining and attractive football in the draw with Cardiff at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, but defensively they could have done much better.

The result means that the Whites are now second in the Championship table with 47 points from 22 matches, two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds will return to action next weekend when they take on Fulham away from home at Craven Cottage in London in the Championship.