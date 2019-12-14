Nikola Katic wants Rangers to face Manchester United

Glasgow Rangers defender Nikola Katic says that he is an Arsenal fan and wants to face Manchester United.

Rangers defender Nikola Katic has told The Scottish Sun that he supported Arsenal as a kid, but the Ibrox player wants to face Manchester United in the Europa League round of 32.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League this season.

Premier League duo Arsenal and United have also booked their place in the round of 32.

Rangers central defender Katic - who joined the Gers from Slaven Belupo in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £1.5 million - has said that he wants to face United, and the 23-year-old is confident that that the Scottish Premiership club can get the better of the Red Devils.

Katic told The Scottish Sun: “I would like Man United. They are all good teams in the draw, but whoever comes here to Ibrox will find it really tough. When I was a kid I supported Arsenal, but I think we would have a chance against Man United.

“We have shown what we can do. Man United are not playing great just now. When you look at Porto, a club not on the same level but a similar one, we showed against them that we can play. So why not against Man United?”

United may not be the force they once were, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some wonderful players at his disposal.

While Rangers have been brilliant in Europe so far this season and Ibrox will be daunting for any team, the Red Devils will be very tough for Gerrard’s side.