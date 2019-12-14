Quick links

Nikola Katic wants Rangers to face Manchester United

Subhankar Mondal
Young Boys' Cameroonian midfielder Moumi Ngamaleu (R) is challenged by Glasgow Rangers' Croatian Nikola Katic during the UEFA Europa League group G football match between Young Boys and...
Glasgow Rangers defender Nikola Katic says that he is an Arsenal fan and wants to face Manchester United.

Nikola Katic of Rangers in action during the Pre-Season Friendly between Rangers FC and Blackburn Rovers at Ibrox Stadium on July 21, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.Nikola Katic of Rangers

Rangers defender Nikola Katic has told The Scottish Sun that he supported Arsenal as a kid, but the Ibrox player wants to face Manchester United in the Europa League round of 32.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have progressed to the knockout rounds of the Europa League this season.

Premier League duo Arsenal and United have also booked their place in the round of 32.

 

Rangers central defender Katic - who joined the Gers from Slaven Belupo in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £1.5 million - has said that he wants to face United, and the 23-year-old is confident that that the Scottish Premiership club can get the better of the Red Devils.

Katic told The Scottish Sun: “I would like Man United. They are all good teams in the draw, but whoever comes here to Ibrox will find it really tough. When I was a kid I supported Arsenal, but I think we would have a chance against Man United.

“We have shown what we can do. Man United are not playing great just now. When you look at Porto, a club not on the same level but a similar one, we showed against them that we can play. So why not against Man United?”

Nikola Katic of Rangers FC is challenged by Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Ambitious

United may not be the force they once were, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some wonderful players at his disposal.

While Rangers have been brilliant in Europe so far this season and Ibrox will be daunting for any team, the Red Devils will be very tough for Gerrard’s side.

Nikola Katic of Rangers FC celebrates after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round match between FC Midtjylland and Rangers FC at MCH Arena on August...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

