'First class': Nigel Quashie raves about West Brom ace Charlie Austin

Charlie Austin of West Bromwich Albion looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley at The Hawthorns on October 22, 2019 in West Bromwich,...
The West Bromwich Albion striker is in great form - Slaven Bilic brought the Baggies man off the bench and he scored twice to help bring three points back to The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich's Nigel Quashie celebrates his goal during their Premiership match against Arsenal at home to Arsenal, 15 April 2006. AFP PHOTO

Nigel Quashie has taken to Twitter to praise West Bromwich Albion forward Charlie Austin's superb goalscoring performance in today's Championship win at Birmingham City.

Just a month ago, the 30-year-old striker was coming under criticism from some quarters due to his lowly scoring return following his move to The Hawthorns from Southampton in the summer.

Going into the November international break, Austin had claimed just one goal and one assist in the Championship, plus one goal in the League Cup, with his last game before the break seeing him left on the bench (Transfermarkt).

 

 

Since then, however, Austin has scored six in the last five games he's played in and, against Birmingham, he scored a superb brace to turn the game on its head, despite only coming on in the 69th minute.

Four minutes after Austin's introduction, Albion worked the ball to him following an incisive attack, and his turn and shot put the Baggies level, while nine minutes from time, he headed home from Darnell Furlong's delivery.

Here is what former West Brom man Quashie said on Twitter about Austin:

West Brom had fallen behind after three minutes to Lukas Jutkiewicz's third-minute header, although Grady Diangana netted just seven minutes later to go in at the break level.

Harlee Dean then beat Townsend to the header for Birmingham's 47th-minute goal, but Austin's brace saw the Baggies claim victory to go on 49 points.

Up next for Slaven Bilic's charges is next Saturday's Championship clash with Brentford at The Hawthorns.

Charlie Austin of West Bromwich Albion during the Carabao Cup First Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Millwall at The Hawthorns on August 13, 2019 in West Bromwich, England.

