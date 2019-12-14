'First class': Nigel Quashie raves about West Brom ace Charlie Austin

The West Bromwich Albion striker is in great form - Slaven Bilic brought the Baggies man off the bench and he scored twice to help bring three points back to The Hawthorns.

Nigel Quashie has taken to Twitter to praise West Bromwich Albion forward Charlie Austin's superb goalscoring performance in today's Championship win at Birmingham City.

Just a month ago, the 30-year-old striker was coming under criticism from some quarters due to his lowly scoring return following his move to The Hawthorns from Southampton in the summer.

Going into the November international break, Austin had claimed just one goal and one assist in the Championship, plus one goal in the League Cup, with his last game before the break seeing him left on the bench (Transfermarkt).

Since then, however, Austin has scored six in the last five games he's played in and, against Birmingham, he scored a superb brace to turn the game on its head, despite only coming on in the 69th minute.

Four minutes after Austin's introduction, Albion worked the ball to him following an incisive attack, and his turn and shot put the Baggies level, while nine minutes from time, he headed home from Darnell Furlong's delivery.

Here is what former West Brom man Quashie said on Twitter about Austin:



Since @chazaustin10 arrived @WBA he has been first class and proven how valuable he is to any team and squad. His goals have been well deserved and one thing for sure is hard work never goes unnoticed ‍♂️ #classispermanent #wba #wbafc — Nigel Quashie (@NigelQuashie1) 14 December 2019

West Brom had fallen behind after three minutes to Lukas Jutkiewicz's third-minute header, although Grady Diangana netted just seven minutes later to go in at the break level.

Harlee Dean then beat Townsend to the header for Birmingham's 47th-minute goal, but Austin's brace saw the Baggies claim victory to go on 49 points.

Up next for Slaven Bilic's charges is next Saturday's Championship clash with Brentford at The Hawthorns.