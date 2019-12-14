Reported Everton and Arsenal target Mikel Arteta praised by Gabriel Jesus

Could Mikel Arteta take over from the Toffees stalwart Duncan Ferguson at Everton's Goodison Park - or could he link up with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium?

Everton and Arsenal cult hero Mikel Arteta has been praised by Gabriel Jesus, who plays under the Spaniard at Manchester City.

Arteta, who impressed for both the Toffees at Goodison Park and the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium during his playing career, has been linked to both vacant jobs by the Daily Mail.

Duncan Ferguson took the Everton reins on a caretaker basis after Marco Silva left the Goodison Park role last week, the Toffees hierarchy having decided to axe the Portuguese following a severe downturn in form which culminated in the club dropping into the relegation zone.

Likewise, Arsenal have endured a difficult 2019-20 season so far, the Gunners flattering to deceive under Unai Emery, who was duly sacked at the end of November after seven games without a win and Freddie Ljungberg being named in the hotseat on an interim basis.

Arteta is currently assistant coach to Pep Guardiola at Man City and Brazil star Jesus is quoted by the Daily Mail as saying about the former: "He's helped a lot of players. When I want to do finishing after training, I tell him and he comes and helps me.

"So he is really fantastic for us. All the players know that - everyone knows that in the club. He is a fantastic guy and fantastic manager. I don't honestly know what he thinks about his career, that is for him. I hope he can find his way and I hope he can be happy."

Man City's next Premier League game sees them face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.