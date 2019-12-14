Quick links

Rangers

Liverpool

Scottish Premiership

Premier League

Liverpool's Minamino deal looks even better when you consider Ryan Kent deal

Olly Dawes
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers brought Ryan Kent to Ibrox back in September.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Takumi Minamino of RB Salzburg controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10,...

The January transfer window isn't even open yet, but Liverpool already appear to be on the verge of a great piece of business.

The Liverpool Echo report that Red Bull Salzburg attacker Takumi Minamino is all set for a move to Anfield, joining when the window opens.

Subscribe

Liverpool will pay just £7.25million thanks to a release clause in the deal, and this looks like a sensational move from the Reds.

 

The Japanese international, 24, has hit nine goals and 11 assists in 22 games for Salzburg this season, and even registered a goal and an assist at Anfield earlier this season.

Minamino looks perfect for Jurgen Klopp given his energy, pace and versatility, given that he can play anywhere across the frontline or even as a number 10.

The price already looks great, but it looks even better when you realise that Liverpool are effectively reinvesting the money they received from Rangers for Ryan Kent.

Ryan Kent of Rangers FC shoots during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Liverpool Echo reported that fee as £7.5million, meaning the Reds are managing to spend the money received for a player nowhere near their first team on a talent who could make a real impact in the top flight.

That's not to say that Kent isn't talented in his own right, as he's a talented winger too, but Minamino has performed on the international stage with Japan, has won five league titles with Salzburg and dazzled in the Champions League.

Liverpool's transfer business in recent years has been outstanding, and offloading Kent to use the cash on a first-team player like Minamino just looks to be yet another masterstroke from the title-chasing Reds.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch