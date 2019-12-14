Liverpool's Minamino deal looks even better when you consider Ryan Kent deal

Rangers brought Ryan Kent to Ibrox back in September.

The January transfer window isn't even open yet, but Liverpool already appear to be on the verge of a great piece of business.

The Liverpool Echo report that Red Bull Salzburg attacker Takumi Minamino is all set for a move to Anfield, joining when the window opens.

Liverpool will pay just £7.25million thanks to a release clause in the deal, and this looks like a sensational move from the Reds.

The Japanese international, 24, has hit nine goals and 11 assists in 22 games for Salzburg this season, and even registered a goal and an assist at Anfield earlier this season.

Minamino looks perfect for Jurgen Klopp given his energy, pace and versatility, given that he can play anywhere across the frontline or even as a number 10.

The price already looks great, but it looks even better when you realise that Liverpool are effectively reinvesting the money they received from Rangers for Ryan Kent.

The Liverpool Echo reported that fee as £7.5million, meaning the Reds are managing to spend the money received for a player nowhere near their first team on a talent who could make a real impact in the top flight.

That's not to say that Kent isn't talented in his own right, as he's a talented winger too, but Minamino has performed on the international stage with Japan, has won five league titles with Salzburg and dazzled in the Champions League.

Liverpool's transfer business in recent years has been outstanding, and offloading Kent to use the cash on a first-team player like Minamino just looks to be yet another masterstroke from the title-chasing Reds.