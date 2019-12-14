Liverpool-owned Harry Wilson thankful to Frank Lampard

Harry Wilson, now on loan at Bournemouth from Liverpool, worked with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard at Derby County last season.

Liverpool-owned Bournemouth winger Harry Wilson has spoken highly of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports.

Wilson, who joined Bournemouth on loan from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, worked with Lampard at Derby County in the Championship last season.

The 22-year-old winger was superb during his loan spell at the Rams, as Lampard guided the team to the Championship playoff final.

The Wales international will face his former manager when Bournemouth take on Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Wilson told Sky Sports about Lampard: “I owe Frank Lampard a lot. He was fantastic for me last season, probably the most important one in my career so far, the one where I played regular football.

“To play under a legend like him, he taught me a lot. I'm in regular contact with him and it's great to see him doing so well at Chelsea now."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Wilson has made 11 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth so far this season, scoring six goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the winger made 40 starts and three substitute appearances in the Championship for the Cherries, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently praised Wilson, telling The Guardian that his “shooting is world-class”.