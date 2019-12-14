Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Xherdan Shaqiri performance v Watford

Shane Callaghan
Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (23) in action during the Uefa Champions League Group Stage football match n.3 LIVERPOOL - CRVENA ZVEZDA on 24
Shane Callaghan
The Liverpool attacker flattered to deceive this afternoon.

Xherdan Shaqiri didn't have the best of games for Liverpool this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side laboured to a 2-0 win over Watford to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The 28-year-old was given only his second start of the season but Shaqiri did little to justify Klopp's faith in him with what was a relatively anonymous display, before being hauled off on 70 minutes.

Liverpool had a goal chalked off by VAR in the second half and it was a stunning cross from Shaqiri which led to it.

 

But apart from that, it was a subdued performance from a player perhaps still trying to hit peak fitness after spending a couple of months out injured.

Nevertheless, some Liverpool fans weren't kind on Twitter and here's some of the reaction:

As mentioned, Shaqiri isn't totally fit as of yet and therefore this wasn't a totally fair reflection on him as a player.

He is probably better as an impact player to begin with, but he has had some very big moments in a Liverpool shirt and no doubt he'll have a lot more.

Mo Salah opened the scoring for the European Champions on 38 minutes, before grabbing a much-needed second in the dying stages.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool celebrates after Georginio Wijnaldum scores their fifth goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 04,...

 

