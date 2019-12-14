Liverpool fans react to Xherdan Shaqiri performance v Watford

The Liverpool attacker flattered to deceive this afternoon.

Xherdan Shaqiri didn't have the best of games for Liverpool this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side laboured to a 2-0 win over Watford to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The 28-year-old was given only his second start of the season but Shaqiri did little to justify Klopp's faith in him with what was a relatively anonymous display, before being hauled off on 70 minutes.

Liverpool had a goal chalked off by VAR in the second half and it was a stunning cross from Shaqiri which led to it.

But apart from that, it was a subdued performance from a player perhaps still trying to hit peak fitness after spending a couple of months out injured.

Nevertheless, some Liverpool fans weren't kind on Twitter and here's some of the reaction:

Not as painful as watching Shaqiri today. — Just waiting for that elusive 7th. What you doing? (@Neboneid) December 14, 2019

Shaqiri has been shocking but that ball for Mané was superb. Looks “offside”. — Zak Forster (@ZakForster_) December 14, 2019

Might be time for a change, Shaqiri really isn’t offering much today. Need to kill this game off. #LFC #LIVWAT — The Kopinion (@The_Kopinion) December 14, 2019

Shaqiri’s so ass lmao championship player — Martens (@ThomvsV) December 14, 2019

I understand why Klopp is not a fan of Shaqiri!!! — Mahmud (@MahmudKullane) December 14, 2019

Shaqiri been poor today — Kyle (@Barton9647) December 14, 2019

Shaqiri very quiet today. — BoyGeorgist (@BoyGeorgist) December 14, 2019

Shaqiri has been poor. — Minamino 南野拓実 (@Kaleb4real) December 14, 2019

I'm yet to see anything positive from Shaqiri...given it's not his natural position, has been poor regardless... — . (@GarthHastings23) December 14, 2019

Shaqiri been very poor in the first half, personally don’t think the set up is working! Firmino hasn’t offered much in the hole personally would look at going back to 433 with ox replacing shaq! Brilliant piece of play by salah though #lfc ⚽️ — Cameron Smith (@cameronlsmith1) December 14, 2019

Shaqiri has been very quiet. Go back to 433 and get keita on — Terry Bray (@TLBRAY92) December 14, 2019

As mentioned, Shaqiri isn't totally fit as of yet and therefore this wasn't a totally fair reflection on him as a player.

He is probably better as an impact player to begin with, but he has had some very big moments in a Liverpool shirt and no doubt he'll have a lot more.

Mo Salah opened the scoring for the European Champions on 38 minutes, before grabbing a much-needed second in the dying stages.