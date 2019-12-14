Quick links

Liverpool fans react to Dejan Lovren blow

Shane Callaghan
Dejan Lovren of Liverpool walks off during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on October 22, 2017 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
The Liverpool centre-back is out for the foreseeable future.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dejan Lovren of FC Liverpool exchange, change during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10, 2019...

Liverpool fans on Twitter are worried about Dejan Lovren.

Jurgen Klopp revealed via The Echo on Friday that the Croatia centre-back will be absent for the foreseeable future after picking up an injury away to Salzburg in the Champions League this week.

It leaves the Liverpool manager with a bit of a headache considering that Joel Matip, brilliant alongside Virgil van Dijk earlier in the campaign, is also absent.

Joe Gomez is now the Reds' best option to partner Van Dijk in the heart of Klopp's defence.

 

Here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to the setback:

The good news for Liverpool is that they have a healthy lead in the Premier League title race.

Klopp's side are eight points clear of second-placed Leicester City, meaning that injuries to Matip and Lovren may not be as detrimental for the team as they might've been had things been closer.

That being said, Liverpool, who compete in the FIFA Club World Cup this month, have a rigourous schedule ahead and with a League Cup tie also in the offing with Aston Villa, the German's squad is going to be stretchered very tight as it is.

Dejan Lovren of Liverpool applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on November 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

