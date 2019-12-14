Liverpool fans react to Dejan Lovren blow

The Liverpool centre-back is out for the foreseeable future.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are worried about Dejan Lovren.

Jurgen Klopp revealed via The Echo on Friday that the Croatia centre-back will be absent for the foreseeable future after picking up an injury away to Salzburg in the Champions League this week.

It leaves the Liverpool manager with a bit of a headache considering that Joel Matip, brilliant alongside Virgil van Dijk earlier in the campaign, is also absent.

Joe Gomez is now the Reds' best option to partner Van Dijk in the heart of Klopp's defence.

Here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to the setback:

sign koulibaly — Vester (@Syl_Aking) December 13, 2019

It wouldn’t be Liverpool FC if there wasn’t some sort of bad news. — ĀFIYAH. (@Phenyo__) December 13, 2019

He is always injured ffs. I hope we get a CB in Jan. Gomez is injury prone too. — Lovey Khurana (@_Forever_Red) December 13, 2019

Days missed due to injuries (at Liverpool):



Lovren: 219

Matip: 245

Gomez: 565



Days missed due to injury (in his entire career):



Koulibaly: 66



Just sayin'. — Haram Bae (@wutheringwombat) December 13, 2019

The good news for Liverpool is that they have a healthy lead in the Premier League title race.

Klopp's side are eight points clear of second-placed Leicester City, meaning that injuries to Matip and Lovren may not be as detrimental for the team as they might've been had things been closer.

That being said, Liverpool, who compete in the FIFA Club World Cup this month, have a rigourous schedule ahead and with a League Cup tie also in the offing with Aston Villa, the German's squad is going to be stretchered very tight as it is.