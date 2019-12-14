Quick links

Liverpool fans predict 'amazing plan' after hearing Steven Gerrard news

Olly Dawes
Liverpool fans hold scarves ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is staying at Ibrox until 2024.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League group G match between Rangers FC and BSC Young Boys at Ibrox Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Glasgow, United...

Rangers gave fans a great piece of news on Friday, confirming that boss Steven Gerrard has committed his future to the Ibrox side until 2024.

The Gers have seen Gerrard fare well in management since giving him the job in 2018, even if he doesn't have any silverware to show for it just yet.

He's turned Rangers into title challengers again and has them into the knockout stages of the Europa League, so their progress is undoubted.

 

Now, Gerrard has signed a new five-year deal with Rangers, and it just happened to tie in to other manager news emerging down in England.

Liverpool announced on Friday that their boss Jurgen Klopp has also signed a new contract, staying at Anfield until...you guessed it, 2024.

The Reds will naturally be delighted that their world-class manager is staying for another few years, but some believe that this is all too much of a coincidence.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Gerrard is a Liverpool legend who has long been tipped as a future Reds boss, so he and Klopp signing identical deals on the same day seems like a nod to the future for many.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to suggest that Gerrard becoming Klopp's replacement is now 'nailed on' after hearing the contract news, even believing that Liverpool have an 'amazing plan' in place to get Gerrard.



Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

