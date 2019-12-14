Liverpool fans predict 'amazing plan' after hearing Steven Gerrard news

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is staying at Ibrox until 2024.

Rangers gave fans a great piece of news on Friday, confirming that boss Steven Gerrard has committed his future to the Ibrox side until 2024.

The Gers have seen Gerrard fare well in management since giving him the job in 2018, even if he doesn't have any silverware to show for it just yet.

Subscribe

He's turned Rangers into title challengers again and has them into the knockout stages of the Europa League, so their progress is undoubted.

Now, Gerrard has signed a new five-year deal with Rangers, and it just happened to tie in to other manager news emerging down in England.

Liverpool announced on Friday that their boss Jurgen Klopp has also signed a new contract, staying at Anfield until...you guessed it, 2024.

The Reds will naturally be delighted that their world-class manager is staying for another few years, but some believe that this is all too much of a coincidence.

Gerrard is a Liverpool legend who has long been tipped as a future Reds boss, so he and Klopp signing identical deals on the same day seems like a nod to the future for many.

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to suggest that Gerrard becoming Klopp's replacement is now 'nailed on' after hearing the contract news, even believing that Liverpool have an 'amazing plan' in place to get Gerrard.

If this Gerrard and Klopp thing isn’t a coincidence it’s an amazing plan, allows Klopp to start a rebuild when all our players begin to age and Gerrard can take over the new era once he has a bit more experience of winning and management — ‏(@foxylfcV2_) December 13, 2019

Klopp/ Gerrard both sign new contracts till 2024. It’s all falling into place. — Rob Billingsley (@tilburyrob02) December 13, 2019

Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard both sign new contracts until 2024 on the same day....coincidence? Me thinks not. #lfc #klopp #gerrard — Paul Bird (@pablo_dorch) December 13, 2019

Gerrard and klopp sign contracts until 2024. When klopp leaves stevie will take over !! — Dave lfc (@Davelfc11) December 13, 2019

Gerrard & Klopp sign new contracts to 2024.. I see what's going on — Paul McCormack (@P__McCormack) December 13, 2019

Gerrard definitely knew how long klopp was staying before he signed his new contract at Rangers — Drew Robson Kanu (@Drew_Ba) December 13, 2019

Klopp signs a contract extension with LFC till 2024.



Gerrard signs a contract extension with Rangers till 2024.



I see what’s going on here — Nii India (@omithehomie) December 13, 2019

Klopp and gerrard signing until 2024 coincidence I think not #Gerrard2024 — Jason Dufner (@jamess281294) December 13, 2019

With #Klopp & #Gerrard both signing new deals until 2024, it's pretty much nailed on that Gerrard succeeds Klopp @LFC that year I'd say. Planning. — Sam Rycroft (@Sam_Rycroft) December 13, 2019