Liverpool fans think James Milner could still sign for Leeds

The Leeds United product has just signed a new contract at Liverpool.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter believe that James Milner could still sign for Leeds United next summer.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract extension at Anfield to commit himself until the year 2022.

Milner's future was a subject of speculation in recent months, and the man himself, who began his career at Leeds, has repeatedly suggested that he'd be open to a return to Elland Road.

With an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, the Whites have a huge advantage if they are to finally book their long-awaited Premier League return come May.

And some Liverpool supporters believe that Milner could still end up at Leeds if they win promotion, despite his new deal.

Here's their reaction to the announcement:

I’m absolutely fine with Milner’s contract extension, feel like people underestimate his influence and importance behind the scenes and in the dressing room.



Might even mean we can get a fee for him from Leeds over the next couple of seasons, if they come up — Josh (@KloppStyle) December 13, 2019

new contract for Milner now too, 50m now if Leeds want him back — Dale Field (@DaleF_86) December 13, 2019

What if this Milner extension just turns into us finessing £25m from Leeds? We’ll need to set up a department dedicated just to giving Michael Edwards back rubs. — Paul (@Kolology) December 13, 2019

This is very unexpected. I assumed he would be Leeds captain in the Prem next season.



Definitely not gonna say no to another year of Milner tho. https://t.co/72TPQeKnX9 — Barry Stanley (@stanistuta) December 13, 2019

Though curious if Milner still wants to jump ship to Leeds if they're promoted... — Christian B (@crispychri) December 13, 2019

Pleased with Milner's contract extension. Think he still can do a job for us for some time yet. I imagine he will have a summer exit clause though should Leeds get promoted back to the Premier League. #LFC — Mike (@aguyiusedtoknow) December 13, 2019

Well done to Milner on his new contract...thought he'd (hopefully) win the league with us go to Leeds who get promoted and he helps keeps them up to finish his illustrious career off #lfc — Andy Barrett (@andrewbarrett70) December 13, 2019

Strange that we resigned Milner. Would have thought for all money he would go to Leeds when they get promoted. — jimbo (@kruse_jamie83) December 13, 2019

A large part of me hopes Milner gets to play for his Leeds one last time in the Prem.

Then when he walks out at Anfield he'll probably get one of the best ever receptions for a former player. — L21_JFT96_ (@_K_e_v__) December 14, 2019

You don’t think Milner to Leeds if they finally get promoted? Maybe a clause in his new contract ? — jimbo (@kruse_jamie83) December 13, 2019

Is Milner to Leeds still a go? Sort of, but they have to win promotion.

The West Yorkshire side will be due a huge windfall if they end their 16-year exile from the top flight and only that sort of money would allow them to re-sign Milner, whose last deal was worth £140,000 per week [Spotrac].

So much hinges on promotion for Leeds this season, but if they do go up then Milner would be a mere bonus. The chance to re-establish themselves among England's elite is the real prize.