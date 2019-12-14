Quick links

Liverpool

Leeds United

Championship

Premier League

Liverpool fans think James Milner could still sign for Leeds

Shane Callaghan
James Milner of Liverpool scores their first goal from the penalty spot during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United product has just signed a new contract at Liverpool.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) James Milner of Liverpool during a training session on July 17, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter believe that James Milner could still sign for Leeds United next summer.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract extension at Anfield to commit himself until the year 2022.

Milner's future was a subject of speculation in recent months, and the man himself, who began his career at Leeds, has repeatedly suggested that he'd be open to a return to Elland Road.

With an 11-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, the Whites have a huge advantage if they are to finally book their long-awaited Premier League return come May.

 

And some Liverpool supporters believe that Milner could still end up at Leeds if they win promotion, despite his new deal.

Here's their reaction to the announcement:

Is Milner to Leeds still a go? Sort of, but they have to win promotion.

The West Yorkshire side will be due a huge windfall if they end their 16-year exile from the top flight and only that sort of money would allow them to re-sign Milner, whose last deal was worth £140,000 per week [Spotrac].

So much hinges on promotion for Leeds this season, but if they do go up then Milner would be a mere bonus. The chance to re-establish themselves among England's elite is the real prize.

James Milner of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on November 3, 2018 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch