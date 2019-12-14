Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises three Watford players

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool won against Watford at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised three Watford players, as quoted on the club’s official website.

The Reds maintained their good run of form with a 2-0 win against Watford at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah put the home team in the lead in the 38th minute, and the Egypt international winger added a second on 90 minutes.

It was not the best of performances from Liverpool, and Watford will be disappointed that they could not pick up even a point from the encounter.

Liverpool manager Klopp has praised three Watford players - Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney and Ismaila Sarr - and he was impressed with his own team’s goalkeeper Alisson.

Klopp told Liverpool’s official website: “Yes, we had the ball and we played around, but the problem was that in the moments when they won the ball, it was really difficult in protection.

"They did that really well; Deulofeu was in good spaces, Sarr was in good spaces, Deeney helped them with the long balls and the deflections and stuff like that. It’s then something you then have to defend with passion and in an ideal world, with organisation as well.

“That didn’t work out always, but Ali was there. Absolutely this was not an off day, it was just a difficult game and I am completely fine with that.”

Marching on

The win against Watford means that Liverpool are now as many as 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table at the moment.

The Reds are the clear favourites for the title this season, and although it is only December, it is hard to see the Reds suffer a collapse and lose out on the championship.