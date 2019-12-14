Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers rules out selling stars amid reported Tottenham and Arsenal interest

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on Leicester's James Maddison while Freddie Ljungberg's Arsenal are said to be interested in Caglar Soyuncu.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has "categorically" ruled out selling any of his side's top players in January (Sky Sports News) - a huge blow for Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, who have been linked with two of the Foxes' star players.

According to the Daily Star (5 October 2019, page 51), Tottenham Hotspur have made James Maddison their top target to replace Christian Eriksen in 2020, while Jose Mourinho's old club Manchester United are also said to be interested in the England man's services.

Turkish Football, meanwhile, has claimed that Arsenal had lined up Caglar Soyuncu as the man to strengthen their ailing back line in January, the Gunners currently looking to regroup after a poor first half of 2019-20 and on the lookout for a new manager.

However, Leicester - who are currently Liverpool's closest challengers in the Premier League table - are believed to be looking into offering both the £20million midfielder (BBC Sport) and the £19million defender (BBC Sport) bumper new deals in order to ward off interest from other clubs, according to The Mirror.

And speaking ahead of the Foxes' Premier League meeting with Norwich at the King Power Stadium, Rodgers outlined his stance at Friday's pre-match press conference, being quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "There will be no one leaving in January. Categorically.

Asked if that message had been passed down by the club's hierarchy, he added: "No. But I'm sure if we speak that will be the case as well. I speak regularly with John Rudkin (director of football) and Top (Leicester owner) but I haven't spoken to them today on that. It's pretty clear we want to keep this squad together, it's a very exciting team with a lot of growth and development in it. So we want to make sure that they stay around and beyond January."