Leeds fans react to Pascal Struijk's performance

Olly Dawes
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United threw away a 3-0 lead to draw with Cardiff City.

Leeds United's Pascal Struijk in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.

Leeds United looked to be coasting to a 3-0 win over Cardiff City today, but fell apart in the second half to draw 3-3.

The Whites took the lead as Pablo Hernandez's pass split the Cardiff defence on the counter-attack, freeing Helder Costa to fire home the opener.

Stuart Dallas then crossed for Patrick Bamford to make it 2-0, and Bamford got his second and Leeds' third from the penalty spot to seemingly wrap up all three points.

 

However, Cardiff rallied as Lee Tomlin hooked a fine shot into the net for 3-1, before Sean Morrison headed in the second, only to pick up a red card shortly afterwards.

That should have been that, but Tomlin flicked the ball on for Robert Glatzel to nip past Pascal Struijk and fire past Kiko Casilla to win a 3-3 draw.

Leeds somehow collapsed from such a strong position, and it's fair to say that substitute Struijk didn't exactly cover himself in glory.

Leeds United's Pascal Struijk prepares to come on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Hull City at Elland Road on December 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

The 20-year-old Dutchman was brought on for Gaetano Berardi, but fans took to Twitter to describe his performance as 'ropey' having unsettled the Leeds back line and lost Glatzel for the goal.

It's hard to slate young players as they're still developing, but some fans don't think Struijk is ready for Championship football, and don't want to see him in the first team again this season.

Others slated Marcelo Bielsa's decision to bring him on as 'madness' and 'shambolic', believing that Leeds win that game if somebody like Pontus Jansson is at the back.

Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

