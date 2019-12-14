Leeds fans react to Pascal Struijk's performance

Leeds United threw away a 3-0 lead to draw with Cardiff City.

Leeds United looked to be coasting to a 3-0 win over Cardiff City today, but fell apart in the second half to draw 3-3.

The Whites took the lead as Pablo Hernandez's pass split the Cardiff defence on the counter-attack, freeing Helder Costa to fire home the opener.

Stuart Dallas then crossed for Patrick Bamford to make it 2-0, and Bamford got his second and Leeds' third from the penalty spot to seemingly wrap up all three points.

However, Cardiff rallied as Lee Tomlin hooked a fine shot into the net for 3-1, before Sean Morrison headed in the second, only to pick up a red card shortly afterwards.

That should have been that, but Tomlin flicked the ball on for Robert Glatzel to nip past Pascal Struijk and fire past Kiko Casilla to win a 3-3 draw.

Leeds somehow collapsed from such a strong position, and it's fair to say that substitute Struijk didn't exactly cover himself in glory.

The 20-year-old Dutchman was brought on for Gaetano Berardi, but fans took to Twitter to describe his performance as 'ropey' having unsettled the Leeds back line and lost Glatzel for the goal.

It's hard to slate young players as they're still developing, but some fans don't think Struijk is ready for Championship football, and don't want to see him in the first team again this season.

Others slated Marcelo Bielsa's decision to bring him on as 'madness' and 'shambolic', believing that Leeds win that game if somebody like Pontus Jansson is at the back.

This is why Struijk hasn’t been getting picked, we’ll lose this. — Wulfie (@DaleNewtonLUFC) December 14, 2019

Where are those fans who said Struijk would be good enough to replace Janson? #lufc — Glynn Bennett (@Glynnnston) December 14, 2019

Struijk just slightly behind to let him in the score,,it’s so soft,,game should be dead & buried #lufc — paul kelly (@paulie_lufc) December 14, 2019

Bringing Struijk on was a mistake imo #lufc — Mark Kitching (@markdkitch) December 14, 2019

Results were kind to us again today, on to the next one.



Please don't bring Struijk on again, thanks #lufc — Luke Fella (@luke_fella) December 14, 2019

Struijk for Berardi was a shambolic substitution. Flashes of last season in that result. #lufc — Nathan (@hank_lufc) December 14, 2019

Sorry but that one falls on Bielsa today. Struijk on for Berardi was madness. #lufc — BradfordBielsa (@BradfordBielsa) December 14, 2019

Bringing on Struijk at that stage of the game was shambolic. — Nathan (@hank_lufc) December 14, 2019

They don't score this if we had Pontus playing, Struijk is as ropey as it gets.



You can't go through the league with poor inexperienced back up.



Investment needed in January https://t.co/AzwRRpEAe5 — For the fans (@St_Jigzy) December 14, 2019

Just seen goals back. What was struijk doing for third — Matty Tate (@mtate89) December 14, 2019

Never wanna see Pascal Struijk play again this season if I’m gonna be honest with you — Owen Leith (@owen6leith) December 14, 2019

Struijk rattled the defensive when he came, wrong sub at the wrong time — Aram (@AramLeeds) December 14, 2019

Why is is Struijk playing hes a worse Halme — Ben (@MOT_Vieira37) December 14, 2019