Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa defends Pascal Struijk, Patrick Bamford sub

Marcelo Bielsa the head coach
Leeds United somehow surrendered a three-goal lead this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on December 14, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa made a series of surprising substitutions this afternoon.

The first came on 77 minutes when he brought Bamford off in the Whites' 3-3 draw with Cardiff City at Elland Road, with Bielsa's side winning 3-1 at the time.

With Leeds 3-2 ahead, Bielsa then removed centre-back Gaetano Berardi for Pascal Struijk in what was the 20-year-old's second-ever Championship appearance.

Minutes later, Cardiff completed a three-goal comeback and made it 3-3 after substitute Robert Glatzel slotted past Kiko Casilla in a one-on-one.

 

Glatzel is a striker who stands at 6'4, and the Argentine coach told Leeds Live after the game that he felt Struijk - who is 6'3 - could have dealt better with the big man than Berardi would.

He said: "About Pascal and Berardi, one centre forward with a physical presence was important for Pascal.

"Maybe it was better to have one centre-back with the same size or bigger than the striker. I thought aerial play of the team is going to be better with one player at 1.9m."

Bamford was on a hat-trick at the time of his removal and was making himself a nuisance for the Bluebirds, but Bielsa added that the 25-year-old striker's energy was waning.

He added: "Nketiah was about refreshing the attack. Bamford did a big effort. Even if he didn’t show he was weaker, he was having less impact on the match."

Despite two dropped points, Leeds still boast a 10-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.

