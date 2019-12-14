Jurgen Klopp praises reported Liverpool target Takumi Minamino

Takumi Minamino is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised reported target Takumi Minamino, as quoted in The Mirror.

However, the German coach has not divulged if Liverpool are set to sign the winger form RB Salzburg in the January transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have trigged Minamino's £7.25 million release clause and will secure the services of the Japan international next month.

The report has also claimed of interest in the 24-year-old from Manchester United, AC Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Klopp was impressed with Minamino’s performance against his team in the Champions League this season.

Klopp told The Mirror about Minamino: "There's nothing else to say about it. We speak about it when it's sorted.”

The Liverpool added: "He's a very good player - I can say that - but I saw a few in the Salzburg team, much more than I wanted!”

Good signing for Liverpool

Minamino’s versatility to play in a number of attacking positions makes him a very attractive transfer target, and given that he is only 24 years of age, he can still get better.

According to WhoScored, so far this season, the winger has scored two goals and provided three assists in six Champions League matches, and has scored five goals in 14 Australian Bundesliga games for Salzburg so far this season.