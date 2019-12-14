Quick links

Jurgen Klopp praises reported Liverpool target Takumi Minamino

Jurgen Klopp the head coach
Takumi Minamino is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised reported target Takumi Minamino, as quoted in The Mirror.

However, the German coach has not divulged if Liverpool are set to sign the winger form RB Salzburg in the January transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool have trigged Minamino's £7.25 million release clause and will secure the services of the Japan international next month.

The report has also claimed of interest in the 24-year-old from Manchester United, AC Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach.

 

Klopp was impressed with Minamino’s performance against his team in the Champions League this season.

Klopp told The Mirror about Minamino: "There's nothing else to say about it. We speak about it when it's sorted.”

The Liverpool added: "He's a very good player - I can say that - but I saw a few in the Salzburg team, much more than I wanted!”

Good signing for Liverpool

Minamino’s versatility to play in a number of attacking positions makes him a very attractive transfer target, and given that he is only 24 years of age, he can still get better.

According to WhoScored, so far this season, the winger has scored two goals and provided three assists in six Champions League matches, and has scored five goals in 14 Australian Bundesliga games for Salzburg so far this season.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Takumi Minamino of RB Salzburg controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group E match between RB Salzburg and Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on December 10,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

