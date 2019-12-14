Quick links

Jose Mourinho’s response when asked about Luis Campos moving to Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
Jose Mourinho of Tottenham gives instructions during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Bayern Muenchen and Tottenham Hotspur at Allianz Arena on December 11, 2019 in Munich,...
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho worked with Luis Campos at Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 13, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told The Telegraph that he has no control over the future of Luis Campos.

According to The Telegraph, Campos wants to join Tottenham as the North London club’s director of football.

The report has also claimed that Mourinho wanted the Lille sporting director at Manchester United, and that the Portuguese wants him at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

 

Mourinho and Campos worked together at Spanish and European giants Real Madrid, but the Spurs boss has said that his future is not in his hands.

Mourinho told The Telegraph when asked whether or not Campos will join him: “At Tottenham? I don’t know. Luis Campos worked with me at Real Madrid.

"Luis Campos is a big friend of mine. Luis Campos is doing great in his career with Monaco and Lille. I work at Tottenham with the structure that the club wants me to work.”

Back in action

Tottenham suffered a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek and will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home in the Premier League.

Spurs are doing well under Mourinho in the league, and the North London outfit will be confident of picking up all three points against Wolves away from home.

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League table at the moment.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

