Jose Mourinho’s response when asked about Luis Campos moving to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho worked with Luis Campos at Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told The Telegraph that he has no control over the future of Luis Campos.

According to The Telegraph, Campos wants to join Tottenham as the North London club’s director of football.

The report has also claimed that Mourinho wanted the Lille sporting director at Manchester United, and that the Portuguese wants him at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho and Campos worked together at Spanish and European giants Real Madrid, but the Spurs boss has said that his future is not in his hands.

Mourinho told The Telegraph when asked whether or not Campos will join him: “At Tottenham? I don’t know. Luis Campos worked with me at Real Madrid.

"Luis Campos is a big friend of mine. Luis Campos is doing great in his career with Monaco and Lille. I work at Tottenham with the structure that the club wants me to work.”

Back in action

Tottenham suffered a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek and will be back in action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home in the Premier League.

Spurs are doing well under Mourinho in the league, and the North London outfit will be confident of picking up all three points against Wolves away from home.

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League table at the moment.