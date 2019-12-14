Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso is not having a good time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told The Sun that Giovani Lo Celso will not start against Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend.

Spurs will take on Wolves away from home at the the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Mourinho has given his take on Lo Celso, who joined the North London outfit on loan from Spanish club Real Betis in the summer transfer window.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has said that the 23-year-old Argentina international is behind other players and will not start against Wolves.

Mourinho has also admitted that he does not know when the midfielder will be back in form to start matches.

Mourinho told The Sun about Lo Celso: "Our squad is not a big squad in numbers, and he will start for sure because it's impossible to play all the time with the same players.

“It looks obvious the way Dele is playing, Sonny. In this moment they are one step ahead. I couldn't hide from you that we have a few players one step ahead because of performance. So you want to be objective and asks if he starts Sunday, no he doesn’t."

When asked when Lo Celso’s form will improve, Mourinho said: "I don't know. Impossible for me to say that. Some players accelerate the process, some players arrive immediately and fit in, others they take a long time. It's difficult to say.”

Disappointing spell

Much was expected of Lo Celso when he joined Tottenham in the summer transfer window, but the Betis-owned midfielder is struggling.

The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has scored one goal in 162 Champions League matches, and has made just one start and seven substitute appearances in the league for Spurs so far this season, according to WhoScored.